Ukraine, live coverage – The head of Wagner: “The ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’ operation is complete. The pro-Putin writer Prilepin comes out of a pharmacological coma

11:18
The Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, seriously injured in an attack, has come out of a induced coma. “He IS conscious, according to the doctors, his condition is stable, his mood is lively,” Nizhny Novgorod governor Gleb Nikitin reports today on his Telegram channel. Yesterday Prilepin was seriously injured when an explosive device attached to his car exploded in the Nizhny Novgorod region, killing his driver. According to the authorities, the attack was carried out with an anti-tank mine. A few hours after the incident, which occurred not far from the town of Bor, a man born in 1993 who is said to have a criminal record was arrested, according to the Ministry of the Interior. An investigation into a suspected terrorist attack has been launched. Moscow blames Kiev and Western states for attack. Prilepin is considered a strong supporter of Russia’s war against Ukraine. He previously fought alongside pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbass region of Ukraine. He once described himself as an imperialist.
09:53
“Russian drone destroyed over the capital Kiev”
The Ukrainian army has destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone over Kiev in the past few hours, the military administration of the city of Kiev reported on Telegram, writes the Kyiv Independent. According to initial information, there were no casualties or damage. The head of the military administration in his post also urged residents of Kiev not to ignore the sirens of air raids. Several Russian drone strikes have occurred over the capital in recent days. On May 3, the Ukrainian military said it had shot down all Iranian-made drones that Russia fired at the city, while two drones were shot down over Kiev on April 28, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said.
09:37
Kiev: “Nikopol bombed, a 72-year-old woman dies”
In the early morning hours of today, Russian forces fired more than 30 shells in Nikopolin Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in east-central Ukraine, killing an elderly woman and injuring three people. The governor of the Oblast, Serhiy Lysak, reports it on Telegram, as Kyiv Independent writes: “During the night, they hit the Nikopol district twice. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. More than 30 shells were fired. A 72-year-old woman died. Three locals were injured. One suffered a head injury. Two are in a state of stress and with concussions,” the governor stressed. The shelling also damaged seven homes, a skyscraper, shattered the windows of a college dormitory, hit three gas pipelines, a power line, 14 solar panels, farm buildings and five cars, Lysak added.
09:36
Zaporizhzhia, queues at checkpoints after the announcement of the evacuation
Due to the evacuation announced by the Russians from the Zaporizhzhia region, panic has broken out and there are huge queues at the checkpoint in Crimea, said the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, posting a photo of the blocked cars on Telegram: “The occupants had a role in the evacuation: haThey have caused insane panic and no less insane queues“, reads the post. According to Fedorov, military personnel and holders of special passes can leave the line and pass more easily, while thousands of other vehicles are forced to wait at least 5 hours. Yevhen Balytsky, head of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhia region, yesterday announced the partial evacuation of residents of 18 frontline settlements due to an alleged increase in shelling.
09:35
“The situation around the Zaporizhzhya plant is dangerous”
“The general situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant it is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous. I am extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant.” The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Rafael Gross: “We must act now – he declared on the agency’s website – to prevent the threat of a major nuclear accident and its consequences for the population and the environment. This large nuclear facility must be protected. I will continue to urge all parties to commit to this vital goal and the IAEA will continue to do everything possible to help ensure nuclear safety.”
09:33
Intelligence Kiev: “Russia could prepare provocations for May 9”
According to Andriy Yusov, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia could create provocations on Victory Day, next May 9: “The Russian aggressor state often chooses symbolic dates to commit provocations, the occupiers have been using this type of provocation since 2014, and it is probable that they can do it even now”. Yusov, during a television interview, added that the provocations “could be direct by the Russian special services against the Russian civilian population, and scheduled on specific dates, such as May 9”. At the same time, according to Yusov, the Russians could also direct provocations against Belarus: “such an operation under a false Russian flag could aim to drag the Belarusian army into a war against Ukraine”.
09:30
Kiev: “Missile attack on Mykolaiv region”
“Russian troops launched a missile attack in the Mykolaiv region at night, the building of an industrial enterprise was damaged,” the head of the regional military administration of Mykolaiv, Vitaly Kim, reported in Telegram. It would be a device of the “Kh-22 Burya” type, i.e. a Soviet long-range supersonic cruise missile. As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, “the enemy carried out about 50 attacks in the last 24 hours”.
09:29
Ukraine: anti-aircraft alarms in the country, drone shot down over Kiev
Air-raid alarms in operation in large parts of Ukraine during the night: the defense shot down a number of drones, including one over Kiev airspace. He reported it there Reuters, citing Ukrainian officials. “During the latest air alert, an enemy reconnaissance drone was detected in Kiev’s airspace” and was “destroyed”, declared the military administration of Kiev, specifying that “there were no casualties or damages ”.
09:25
Night-time drone strikes in Crimea
Ukrainian forces attacked the Crimea in the night by launching 10 drones. This was reported by the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, on Telegram: “Over the course of the night, the air defense forces and EOD have repulsed another attack on Sevastopol. A drone lost control and crashed in a wooded area, the wreckage was found by officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies,” the post explains. “No structure in the city was damaged. All services continue to monitor the situation.
09:24
Prigozhin announces: “The ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’ operation is complete”
“The Wagner Group’s ‘Bakhmut Meat Grinder’ operation has been completed.” This was stated by the head of the private military company, Yevgheny Prigozhin, according to reports from the agency Ria Novosti, citing the Wagner press service. “It should be noted – Prigozhin explained – that the Bakhmut meat grinder operation was designed primarily not to take the Bakhmut settlement, but to ‘grind’ units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and arrange a truce for the Russian army to restore his fighting ability. The Bakhmut mincer has done its job completely”. “95% of Bakhmut’s territory is under the control of Russian forces, the remaining 5% does not affect the course of the entire special military operation,” he explained. Once Bakhmut leaves, Wagner “will fold back to reorganize his fighting capacity”. In the event of a threat, “Wagner will immediately defend his homeland,” he explained again. Prigozhin confirmed his readiness to transfer to the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov positions in Bakhmut starting May 10, the date announced yesterday for his withdrawal from the city in eastern Ukraine, which has been under siege for months.