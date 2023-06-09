Ukraine, live – Dam destroyed, Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of bombing displaced persons. Ukrainian services: “Intercepted a call demonstrating Russian responsibility”

12:45
Filorussi: “8 dead from the collapse of the dam”
Eight people have died in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson region from flooding caused by the bursting of the Kakhovka dam. This was stated by the pro-Russian governor Vladimir Saldo on his Telegram channel.
12:30
Russian Deputy Prime Minister: “Crimea will not run out of water”
Crimea, annexed by Russia since 2014, is not in danger of running out of water following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, responsible for the construction sector, adding that at the moment all water reserves for the peninsula are at maximum capacity and will be sufficient “for at least 500 days”. Furthermore, according to Khusnullin, quoted by the Tass agency, Crimea has developed alternative water resources in the last two years with the construction of new canals and the exploitation of underground aquifers in addition to the Northern Crimean Canal through which the water from the basin flows of Kakhovka. “We will not leave anyone without water,” promised the deputy prime minister.
12:30
5 dead and 13 missing due to dam collapse
Kiev has announced that there are at least five victims and 13 missing due to the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, in the southern region of Kherson.
11:58
China and Russia want to increase military cooperation
The militaries of China and Russia aim to further strengthen their ties. The head of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission Liu Zhenli and his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov had a video call today during which they “exchanged views on deepening cooperation between the two armies” in line with the implementation “of the consensus reached by the two heads of state”. According to a note from the Beijing Defense Ministry, “Russia will be invited to participate in a cycle of military exercises organized by the Chinese side”, called ‘Northern Joint-2023’.
11:57
Kremlin: “Kiev bombs people evacuated after dam collapse”
Ukrainian forces continue their “barbarian shelling” of civilians being evacuated from Russian-controlled part of Kherson region due to flooding from the collapsed Kakhovka dam. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Tass.
11:56
Forty explosions in Kharkiv
Loud explosions were heard on the outskirts of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine this morning, Rbc-Ukraine reports, citing local Telegram channels. Police in the region of the same name are urging residents to take shelter in bomb shelters.
11:56
Kiev: “Phone call proving Russian involvement in dam destruction intercepted”
The Ukrainian security services said they had intercepted a telephone conversation proving that the Kakhovka dam was blown up by the Russians. A one and a half minute audio clip of the conversation was then also published on Telegram.
11:53
Drone over the Russian city of Voronezh
A drone crashed in Voronezh, a large city in southwestern Russia not far from the Ukrainian border, injuring two people. This was reported by Governor Alexander Gusev on his Telegram channel, quoted by RIA Novosti, Photographs posted on social media show that a multi-story building suffered damage. “According to preliminary information an unmanned aircraft crashed on Belinsky Street in Voronezh. The special services are working on the spot,” Gusev wrote.
09:49
Energoatom: “Cooling water level in Zaporizhzhia is stable”
“The water level in the cooling basin of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is stable.” The Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom writes on Telegram. “Although the Russian occupation has undermined the Kakhovka dam, the situation remains stable and under control. At 8:00 (7:00 in Italy, ndr) as of June 9, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, near Nikopol, was 11.74 meters and in the cooling reservoir of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant 16.66 meters, sufficient to meet the plant’s needs. , the note specifies.
Despite the undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam by the russian occupationists, the water level in ZNPP cooling pond is stable
⚠️ More at https://t.co/Rn3geJK2wN#standwithukraine #stoprussia #russiaisaterrorisstate pic.twitter.com/ePEeXPKQzs
— Energoatom (@energoatom_ua) June 8, 2023
09:40
British and Swedish fighter jets take off to intercept Russian planes: “They were flying close to NATO space”
“The Royal Air Force Typhoons and the Swedish Air Force Gripen took off to intercept a Russian Air Force Il-20 Coot A and a Su-27 Flanker B flying close to NATO and Swedish airspace”. The British Air Force wrote it on Twitter, underlining that its fighters “are currently employed in the NATO air police mission over the Baltic”.
RAF Typhoons and Swedish Air Force Gripens were scrambled this evening to intercept a Russian Air Force IL20 COOT A and Su-27 FLANKER B flying close to @NATO and Swedish airspace. The RAF fighters from 140 EAW are currently deployed on NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission. pic.twitter.com/1gckFsKF8b
— Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) June 8, 2023