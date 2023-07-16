Ukraine, live – New York Times: “20% of Ukrainian weapons destroyed since the start of the counteroffensive”. Kiev: “The Russian presence in the Black Sea is growing”

16 Lug 2023

Putin: “We will study Western weapons stolen from Kiev”

Russian specialists will study western weaponry stolen from Kiev forces. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in a TV interview Russia-1which the Russian news agency reports Tass. “If there is an opportunity to look inside and see if there is something that can be applied to us, well, why not?” Putin said in response to an interviewer’s question on the matter.

Sullivan: “We said a counter-offensive would be difficult”

“We had said before this counter-offensive started that it was going to be difficult, and it is difficult, that is the nature of war, but the Ukrainians keep going.” This was stated by Jake Sullivan, adviser for National Security of the White House, denying however that the counter-offensive has stalled in a stalemate. “We are continuing to provide them with the necessary weapons and capabilities and they will continue to try to retake the territory that Russia has illegally occupied,” he added, interviewed by abcnewsreferring to what he calls “progress both in the East and in the South”.

Putin: “If the US asks for it, European leaders are ready to hang themselves”

If the United States asked for it, European leaders would be ready to hang themselves. This is how Vladimir Putin, interviewed by Russian public television, denounced Europe’s complete dependence on the United States. “If they were told tomorrow, ‘We have decided to hang you all’, they would ask only one question, eyes downcast in surprise at their audacity: ‘Can we do this using domestically produced ropes?” the Russian president said, taking into consideration around the European leaders, according to reports from the Tass. “I think it would be a fiasco for them, because the Americans are unlikely to give up such a large contract for their textile industry,” concluded Putin, ironically.

Moscow takes control of Russian shares in Danone and Carlsberg

Moscow has taken control of the assets in Russia of France’s Danone and Denmark’s Carlsberg, which had announced their intention to exit the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine. This is what is contained in a presidential decree dated April 25, published today in the Russian official gazette. 98.56% of the shares of the Russian brewery Baltika, belonging to Carlsberg, and tens of thousands of shares belonging to Danone are placed “temporarily” under the control of the Federal Agency for the management of state properties, according to the Russian agencies.

USA: “Kiev will soon use cluster bombs”

“If it hasn’t already done so, Ukraine will use cluster bombs in the coming hours and days.” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with Cnn confirming that Kiev forces have received American cluster bombs and are ready to use them.

Kiev: “The situation has worsened in the east, the enemy has advanced”

Difficulties on the Eastern Front in the region of Kharkiv and progress to Bakhmut. This is the situation on the ground described by the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar. “In the east, the situation has slightly worsened. The enemy has been actively advancing for two days in a row in the direction of Kupyansk in the region of Kharkiv. We are on the defensive. There are fierce battles, positions change several times a day,” he explains. Instead, “in Bakhmut’s direction we are gradually moving forward. On the southern flank around Bakhmut there is a daily advance”.

New York Times: “20% of Ukrainian weapons destroyed since the start of the counteroffensive”

Il New York Times reports that about 20% of Ukrainian armaments and vehicles sent to the front lines was damaged or destroyed in the first weeks of the counteroffensive, which began in early June. The damage suffered forced Kiev to rethink its strategy and to slow down its advance attempts: an action that resulted in a drop in casualties in the following weeks.

Putin: “Ukrainian counter-offensive is unsuccessful”

The Russian president Vladimir Putin affirmed that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is “unsuccessful”, instead evaluating the course of thespecial military operation Russian in Ukraine where the army of Mosca “He’s acting heroically.” He brings it back there Tass. Second Putin, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not bring results. “All attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses, and this is a task that includes the use of strategic reserves, were unsuccessful throughout the offensive. The enemy is unsuccessful, ”he said, instead assessing the Russian operations at the front“ positively ”. “Our troops are performing heroically. Unexpectedly for the enemy, in some areas they go on the offensive, take the most advantageous positions,” the Russian president said in an interview for the channel Russia-1.

The last ship of the grain agreement left Odessa

The latest nave which was granted safe passage by the grain agreement of the black sea left the port of Odessa. He brings it back Sky Newsrecalling that the deadline for extending the agreement is fast approaching: Ukraine and Russia have until tomorrow for the renewal of the agreement, which is awaiting the go-ahead from Mosca. The Russian president Vladimir Putin he has repeatedly threatened to end the agreement, considered crucial to avert a global food crisis and fight hunger in developing countries.

Kiev: “Increase Russian missile carriers in the Black Sea”

This morning, the Russia increased the number of missile carriers Caliber in service in black sea. This was stated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine – quoted by Union – according to which the number of warships in the basin has increased from 9 to 11 units. Among them are two missile carriers, the total salvo is 12 Kalibr. “The operational situation has changed. There are already 11 ships in the black sea. And there is a cruise missile carrier Caliber In the Mediterranean Sea“said the spokesman of the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

