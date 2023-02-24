“Today is a special day because a long year of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has taken place: in our Europe we have not seen a war to conquer territories or to annex them since the dramatic events of the Second World War”. The President of the Republic affirms it Sergio Mattarella at the delivery of the Alfieri della Repubblica awards.

“Peace is not only made by agreements between countries but also in the feelings of peoples”, adds the head of state. “Our country has always cultivated the civilization of the human condition”.

On your part, press Giorgia Meloni underlines that “Putin’s goal was to make Ukraine capitulate and then turn its expansionist aims to other neighboring states, not just Europe. That plan failed, Moscow had to deal with the heroic reaction of a people willing to do anything to defend their freedom and with something stronger than missiles and tanks: love for their homeland. The Ukrainian people are paying a very high price, I saw it in Bucha and Irpin with the my eyes and I will not forget it.”

“A year ago the Russian Federation shocked the world by invading Ukraine, Russia had already committed aggression towards its neighbors in the past and had never extinguished claims on what it calls its historical borders but no one could imagine such an act serious” added Meloni.

“Ukraine is not and will not be alone – he continued – because it is also defending the values ​​of freedom and democracy on which European identity is born and the very foundations of international law, without which only military force and every state would be of the world would risk being invaded by its neighbour. We cannot allow this and it is our duty to work towards a “just peace”. The free world owes a debt to Ukrainian men and women. Italy is on their side.” .

