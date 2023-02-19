news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 19 – The Russians have launched a missile attack against the city of Druzhkivka, in Donetsk, destroying at least two skyscrapers. For the moment there is no news of victims, reported the governor of the oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.



“Druzhkivka is a city relatively far from the front line, but it is constantly subject to rocket attacks by Russian terrorist forces,” Kyrylenko wrote in Telegram. (HANDLE).

