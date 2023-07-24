Home » Ukraine, Moscow: drone attack is attempted terrorist act Kiev – Last hour
Ukraine, Moscow: drone attack is attempted terrorist act Kiev – Last hour

Ukraine, Moscow: drone attack is attempted terrorist act Kiev – Last hour

Russia has said it has “suppressed” two Ukrainian drones in Moscow, accusing Kiev of launching a “terrorist act” on the Russian capital.


“An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on targets in the territory of the city of Moscow has been stopped,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. “The drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties,” it adds.


One drone crashed on Komsomolsky Prospekt, near Russia’s Defense Ministry, while another hit a shopping center on Likhacheva Street near a major Moscow ring road, Tass news agency said.

