Ukraine, Moscow: two dead in the Russian region of Bryansk – Ultima Ora

Ukraine, Moscow: two dead in the Russian region of Bryansk

Ukraine, Moscow: two dead in the Russian region of Bryansk
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 30 – Two people were killed in the Bryansk region of Russia following a bombing of the village of Suzemka by the Ukrainian armed forces, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, quoted by the official Tass news agency.

On his Telegram profile, Bogomaz explained that a residential building was completely destroyed and two other houses heavily damaged. There is also one injured. Located in Russia’s far west, Bryansk Oblast borders the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine to the south. (HANDLE).

