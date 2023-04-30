Ukraine, Moscow: two dead in the Russian region of Bryansk – World

Two people were killed in the Bryansk region of Russia following a shelling of the village of Suzemka by the Ukrainian armed forces, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said as quoted by the official Tass news agency. On his Telegram profile, Bogomaz explained that a residential building was completely destroyed and two other houses heavily damaged. There is also one injured. Located in Russia’s far west, Bryansk Oblast borders the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine to the south.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced the completion of the search and rescue operation in Uman. “As a result of the Russian attack on the palace, 23 people died: 22 were pulled out (deceased) from under the rubble, one more person died in the hospital. Among the dead are six children: three boys (one and a half years old , 16 and 17 years old) and three females (8, 11 and 14 years old),” the ministry said on Telegram, noting that all the bodies have been identified. “Rescuers, policemen and volunteers managed to save 17 people from the rubble”. Furthermore, “nine people were injured as a result of the attack”.

“My sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased. We will punish this evil. We will not allow it to grow. We will certainly rise again and win”, commented the minister, Igor Klymenko.

There is a realistic possibility that the Russian missile attack on Uman was an attempt to intercept reserve units and military supplies

Ukrainians. The British Ministry of Defense claims it on Twitter in its usual update based on intelligence reports. The defense ministry said Moscow launched “the first major wave of cruise missile attacks against Ukraine since early March 2023”. The bombings made by Moscow show a change of tactics on the part of Russia, after the massive raids with which it targeted the

Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the winter.

And a fuel tank went up in flames in the city of Sevastopol, in Crimea following a probable drone strike last night. This was announced by the governor of the province annexed to Russia, Mikhail Razvozhayev, according to whom the flames have spread to an area of ​​1,000 square meters. Photos and videos of what appears to be the entire oil depot on fire and a huge black cloud of smoke above the city have begun circulating on social media. The fire does not represent a risk for the civil structures of the Black Sea city since it affected only the premises of the port, Razvozhayev’s spokesman specified later. The governor of Sevastopol then said that no one was injured in the accident and the evacuation of residents of adjacent neighborhoods is not planned either. As many as 18 fire crews are currently working to put out the blaze.

“An explosion took place in the city of Sevastopol on April 29 which is God’s punishment, especially for the civilians killed in Uman, among whom are five children. This punishment will be long lasting.” This is the comment of Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the intelligence of the

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. “All residents of temporarily occupied Crimea are advised not to be near military facilities in the foreseeable future,” he added. The official said the blast destroyed more than 10 oil product tanks destined for the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, he said the Ukrainian army is ready for a counter-offensive to be launched by May 15. “The Ukrainian army is ready for the counteroffensive. It was hampered by bad weather and perhaps some internal problems it had to solve,” Prigozhin said. “Maybe they will give us some rest on May 9, but the offensive will 100% start before May 15,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western partners to make the decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighters, underlining however that the lack of modern aircraft will not affect the start of the counteroffensive: “To be honest, it would be very useful (have the F-16s). We are aware that we will not delay that much, so we will start the counteroffensive even before we have the F-16s or other aircraft. We will start and we will continue”. He said this in an interview with Finnish, Swedish, Danish and Norwegian media representatives, as reported by Ukrinform.

The counteroffensive that the Ukrainian military is planning to liberate the Russian-occupied territories also includes the liberation of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Zelensky said. “We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons is important,” he said. According to Zelensky, Russian troops lose motivation every day and at the same time fear the consequences of their retreat.

While Zelensky declined to reveal any details or timetable for the counterattack, it is believed it is planned to late spring or early summer. Despite his hopes of success, he also warned that the war could continue for years or even decades. “It is more convenient for other countries to support Ukraine now than to increase the risks of a third world war,” Zelensky said in the interview.

For his part, Prigozhin stated that “Wagner may soon cease to exist”, in a video posted on Telegram by Russian war blogger Semyon Pegov and taken up by various international media. During the war in Ukraine, Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized the way in which Moscow is conducting military operations, accusing the leaders of the Russian army of treason for the lack of support for his men, currently leading the campaign to conquer Bakhmut. It was unclear how seriously Prigozhin was now speaking and Wagner has not commented at the moment.

“At present – said Prigozhin -, we are reaching the point where Wagner will cease to exist. And it will happen shortly. We will become history, but I don’t worry about that, these are things that can happen,” he said. Russian war blogger Pegov later posted the clip on his Telegram channel. Prigozhin, known for his fighting style and sense of irony, said on Thursday that he was joking when he said his forces would stop shelling Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces to show the city to American reporters visiting.