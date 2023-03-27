Russia possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of wiping out any enemy, including the United States, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper relaunched by Tass. “Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military edge. However, it possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States, in the event of a threat to its existence,” the security chief said. Patrushev declared that “in fact the NATO countries are part of the conflict” in Ukraine. “They do not hide that their main goal is to try to prolong this military conflict as long as possible, the defeat of Russia on the battlefield and further division,” he said. “They have turned Ukraine into one large military camp. They are sending weapons and ammunition to Ukrainian forces, as well as intelligence, using a constellation of satellites and a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Security Council secretary said. of Russia.

Furthermore, Russia will proceed with plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus regardless of the reaction of the West. This was reported by the Kremlin quoted by the state agency Tass. The West’s reaction cannot affect Russia’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today. “Undoubtedly, such a reaction cannot affect Russia’s plans,” Peskov assured, saying he had nothing to add to what Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in an interview on Saturday.

About two months after the decision of the federal government in Berlin, the 18 German Leopard 2 panzers arrived in Ukraine. der Spiegel writes it.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky visited the front in Zaporizhzhia. “I am honored to be here today, alongside our military. I am grateful to each of our warriors for defending Ukraine, our sovereignty, our cities and our children. We will definitely win,” Zelensky said. The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, is visiting the Zaporizhzhia region with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The Dnieper hydroelectric plant is an essential part of the system that supports the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Zelensky showed me the recent damage to the dam,” Grossi himself tweeted, posting photos of the visit.

The Ambassador of Ukraine in Italy Yaroslav Melnyk comments: “We are monitoring the situation and see what concrete steps will be taken. For this reason we have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council and we hope that this issue will be very well discussed by all allied partners and from all countries of the world“. “The threat with nuclear weapons – he pointed out – does not only bring the threat to Ukraine, but to all peoples. There are no borders between countries that can block the consequences of the use of this type of weapons and we cannot play with fire, with nuclear weapons”.

Yesterday the EU high representative for foreign policy Josep Borrell underlined that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus would represent “an irresponsible escalation and a threat to European security”, adding that “Belarus can still stop” this escalation, “it is his choice. The EU is ready to respond with further sanctions”.

Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ instead said a NATO spokesman, quoted by the Guardian, the day after Moscow’s announcement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. “NATO is vigilant, we are monitoring the situation and there are no steps that will force us to change our strategy”, added the Alliance spokesman.

Russia is holding Minsk as a “nuclear hostage”, instead declared the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov. “The Kremlin has taken Belarus as a nuclear hostage,” Danilov wrote on Twitter, adding that the move represents “a step towards internal destabilization of the country.”

“Putin’s statement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a step towards internal destabilization of the country, maximizes the level of negative perception and public rejection of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society. The Kremlin has taken Belarus hostage nuclear power,” reads the tweet.

Meanwhile, clashes continue in Ukraine. Explosions this morning in Mariupol, in Donetsk, and in Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region, cities occupied by the Russian army. This was reported by the exiled administrators of the two cities, quoted by Rbc-Ukraine. According to the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, structures were hit where the Russian administration is located, who stated that as a result of the “artillery shelling” in Melitopol one building was partially destroyed, other structures were damaged, 4 people were left wounds. An official of the occupied Zaporozhzhia region Vladimir Rogov has published photos of the explosions.

The idea of ​​creating a ‘global NATO’ with the participation of the Asia-Pacific countries recalls the military alliance of the Axis powers at the time of the Second World War, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview broadcast by the Rossiya-24 television channel and picked up by Interfax. “What are the United States doing? – he said -. They are creating more and more alliances. And this gives reason to Western analysts, Western political analysts to say only that the West is building new ‘axes’. They are Western analysts, not us, to say that the West is starting to build a new axis similar to the one created in the 1930s by the Nazi regime in Germany, the fascist one in Italy and militarist Japan”, underlined the president. In 2022, NATO approved a new concept of strategic development, Putin said. “And right there he said that NATO intends to develop relations with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region”, mentioning New Zealand, Australia and South Korea as future partners in a ‘global NATO’. “The UK and Japan even signed an agreement on mutual opening, in other words on establishing contacts and developing relations in the military sector, at the beginning of the year, I think in January,” Putin said. In short, an alliance which, according to the Russian president, follows the balance prior to the Second World War.

Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, Putin: ‘Nothing unusual’

Putin is convinced that the West stands crossing all the red lines, and even the deepest red lines, supplying Ukraine with weapons. “Yes, that’s what they’re doing, they’ve been doing it since the very beginning in 2014, when they facilitated a coup d’état” in Ukraine, Putin said in response to a question from journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview with the channel tv Rossiya-1.

Cooperation between Russia and China “is not a military alliance”: Russian President Vladimir Putin said today in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel, as reported by Tass. “This is absolutely false,” Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin when asked whether cooperation between Moscow and Beijing could pose a threat to the West. “We are not creating any military alliance with China – he added -. Yes, we also collaborate on the technical-military front, we are not hiding it, but it is transparent, there is nothing secret”.

Ukraine, the armored vehicle leaves forgetting the soldier on the ground who is chasing it in vain

170,550 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the invasion, including 660 yesterday, according to the Kiev army. In its update on Moscow’s losses so far, the Ukrainian military also indicates that 305 Russian fighters, 291 helicopters and 2,216 Russian drones have been shot down. The national media reported it. Kiev forces also say they destroyed 3,595 Russian tanks, 2,631 artillery systems, 6,947 armored fighting vehicles, 18 ships, 522 multiple launch missile systems, 277 anti-aircraft defense systems and 911 cruise missiles.

ANSA agency ‘Construction of the depot will be completed on July 1’. Russia will produce 1600 tanks in one year Nordic countries towards joint air defense from Russia (ANSA)

There are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons: a senior US government official said as he commented to Reuters on yesterday’s announcement by the Kremlin that it intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. “We have found no reason to change our strategic nuclear position, nor any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance,” the senior official said. the news agency on its site. Russia and Belarus have been talking about transferring nuclear weapons for some time, he added.