Ukraine, news in real time. New drone raid against Moscow: ships also targeted. Russia responds by attacking Kharkiv

Moscow hit again tonight by a drone attack, shot down by air defenses. One crashed into a skyscraper causing damage but no injuries. The death toll from the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, the city of Zelensky, rises to 6 dead and 75 injured. During the night kamikaze drones over Kharkiv and air raid alarms in 5 regions of Ukraine. Western military goods continue to arrive in Russia, according to independent local media.

Burma: Suu Kyi obtained a partial pardon

Burmese state media later specified that Aung San Suu Kyi received a partial pardon. The Burmese leader was sentenced to 33 years in prison on a variety of charges including bribery, possession of illegal walkie-talkies and failure to comply with anti-Covid restrictions. The pardon covers five of the 19 convictions against her and it is not clear at the moment whether it will lead to her release.

Missiles on Kryvyi Rih: at least 80 injured

The death toll from the missile attack that Russia launched on Monday against Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has exceeded 80, killing six people: the head of the military administration announced on Telegram of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergey Lysak, as reported by Ukrinform.

Moscow: “Drone attack on our ships rejected”

The Russian military said it repulsed a Ukrainian attack with three sea drones on its patrol boats in the Black Sea last night. “The three enemy sea drones were destroyed” by fire from Russian vessels, the defense ministry said in a statement. a statement, adding that the patrol boats were attacked 340km southwest of Sevastopol, the port of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian drones, the note specifies, had targeted the “patrol boats Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov, which were monitoring shipping lanes in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol”.

Western military goods in Russia despite the embargo

Billions of dollars worth of Western military goods continue to flow into Russia despite international sanctions, according to the independent Russian news agency Vertska quoted by Ukrainian media. An investigation by Vertska journalists revealed that during the first half of 2023, Russia imported numerous military products, including sanctioned Western microchips worth $502 million. Moscow was also able to receive at least $171 million worth of civil aviation equipment and $389 million worth of iPhones. The investigation by the independent Russian media is based on data reports from Russian customs, shippers and entrepreneurs informed about illegal imports.

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv. Alarm in 5 Ukrainian regions

A Russian attack, with kamikaze drones, hit a school in Kharkiv. This was announced by Ukrinform. There were reportedly no people on the premises. The school building is a civilian structure with no military personnel inside, specified Volodymyr Tymoshko, the police chief of the Kharkiv region. According to the same source, the Russians are chaotically hitting the city, getting to structures they can reach. Meanwhile, there is alarm in five Ukrainian regions.

China restricts export of civilian drones

China has decided to limit exports of civilian long-range drones due to the war in Ukraine and concern about the potential military adaptation of unmanned aircraft, according to the Washington Post. China‘s Commerce Ministry said export controls would be enforced starting today to prevent the unauthorized use of drones. However, the department has acknowledged that some exemptions will be allowed. The restrictions will apply to drones that exceed the operators’ visual range or have a flight duration of more than 30 minutes.

Drone attack on Moscow, hit a skyscraper

A military drone strike has been reported on the city of Moscow, according to Russian media. An unmanned aircraft was shot down over the capital by the Russian air defense forces while another drone hit an office skyscraper in the city. “Several drones were shot down as they tried to head towards Moscow. One hit the same skyscraper as last time,” the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that no injuries were reported. The Russian Defense Ministry quoted by the Tass agency speaks of two drones shot down over Moscow. Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport was briefly closed due to the blitz.

Raid on the city of Zelensky: six killed, including a child

The war in Ukraine continues to rage especially on the southern front, even with attacks of symbolic value. The Russians targeted Kryvyi Rih, Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, causing a new massacre of civilians: at least 6 dead, including a child, and dozens injured in the rubble of an apartment building.

