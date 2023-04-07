Top-secret documents from the US and NATO on plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army in view of an offensive against Russia were published on social media this week. This was revealed by the New York Times, citing sources in the US administration.

The Pentagon has opened an investigation into the leak on Twitter and Telegram, the latter platform with over half a billion users and available in Russia. According to sources, the published documents have been modified in some parts from their original format. According to military analysts, the maps have been modified in some parts from the original version by increasing the American estimates of Ukrainian war dead and revising downwards those of Russia’s casualties. Which would suggest that the leak is an attempt by Moscow to disinformation. The fact is that this is a pretty big damage to US and NATO intelligence. In the published documents, in fact, the next deliveries of weapons, the strategic plans and the state of troops and battalions were detailed.

Read the full article on ANSA.it