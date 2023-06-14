Ukraine, on the road to the offensive: “Let’s free ghost countries” – breaking latest news

From our correspondent

ON THE N15 TOWARDS DONETSK “Sometimes everything comes along. Â«How do you move, they throw at you…Â». And those times you have to stay still, and that’s it. Â«The Russians are even more afraid than us…Â». Sunday, the sixth day of the counteroffensive, was one of those times. For five hours, Sergeant Stefan, 47, had been crouching with his soldiers in a beech patch, camouflaged by foliage, waiting for the right moment to get out of there. â€œWe were in an awkward position. The Russians are also hiding, perhaps less than a kilometer away. All motionless. All silent. Not even the breath.’ Until the sergeant, in the silence of no man’s land between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, heard that hum. At first, far. So above himself. ‘Bees!’ He recognized them immediately: “Before enlisting, I was a farmer and I had thirty hives…”. Stefan looked up: â€œA huge swarm, tens of thousands. They had almost darkened the sky ahead. At that moment, I felt like I was back home!’

Friendly bees The sergeant keeps his friendly bees on his cell phone and his fingers, blackened by war, broken by fatigue, delicately caress the video. His voice is moved: Â «Look… For a while they remained buzzing above us. Then they flew over there. Then again with us. And back to them again». A dance. â€œThe Russians were surprised. I, no». Bees love those who love them, they were saying something. â€˜So I ordered the boys to move. And we came away from that wood». Stefan has always known that men do evil and bees make honey: â€œNature always helps me. Even here.’

The bracelet at platform 2 Stay human if you can. Sometimes, a bee is enough. Or the bracelet received on platform 2 of the Kiev station, from where you leave for the Eastern Front and where every couple kisses: the engineer Pavlo, 32 years old, turns it over like a rosary and nervously and tenaciously scrapes off the white plating with a knife, grain by grain. You can also learn from the corporal Rustam, 49 years old, shoemaker professionwhich is part of the dreaded 232 Dnipro Battalion and has sewn a grim skull on its uniform with the motto "be afraid of God and the boys of Dnipro", but when he threw himself possessed beyond a Russian defense and was ready to fire on everything that moved suddenly stopped: â€œAmong the dead, there was a wounded boy. From Vladivostok, he told me. He was shaking. His companions had fled, abandoning him. I could kill him too and go. But I didn't feel it. I picked him up and carried him to our rescue. He is now in the hospital. Prisoner, but he alive.' Rustam has experience, he knows he's rare: "I've captured many – says one of his fellow soldiers -, and every time they play the same record: they sent me, I didn't want to, I don't know anything… : we speak the same language. But today we are two different peoples. And enemies».

“Better than staying in the woods” Reaching the rear of the Great Counteroffensive is not easy: meeting with officer Oleksandr on a detour from the N15 to Donetsk, mobile phones in airplane mode, Â«Exile on Main StreetÂ» on the ball so as not to hear the cannon fire too much. You cross a stream, the Wolf, and you go for an hour on dirt roads, flat tires, pastures empty of men and full of poppies. ‘The journalist has arrived!’ warns officer Oleksandr. «Better him than staying in the woods!», a thin tattooed man makes the others laugh. There are forests all around and this green plain, thirty-two uniforms: three officers testing new ammunition, six mechanics fixing an armored tank, two tankmen repainting the insignia and testing the engine of an old T-72 just taken from the Russians . The others to refuse thrown in the grass, cigarette in one hand and WhatsApp in the other.

Two days you fight, two days you rest They have just returned from Blagodatnoye, from Neskuchne, from Makarova. From soulless villages that the Russians have abandoned in their retreat and which the Ukrainian general staff extols as the beginning of the recovery, "since Monday we have liberated three square kilometers!". There are no women on this very first line, "it's very hard". And the men are exhausted: "Usually you fight for two days and rest for two days – says Major Ivan, 37, who before the war was a financial manager in Dnipro – but in this counter-offensive we never stopped . The beginning was very tiring. On the first day, the Russians pushed us back. For three nights, he never slept. Now it's going better. But we have many problems: our technology is inferior, weapons and ammunition are not suitable. Even our radio communication system: it's open, they can listen from outside, it's not good. You economize where you don't have to».

The gateway to the Crimea Whoever is here now will soon be back in the forest. «The advance is too slow», recognizes Captain Y.: this involves the weapons still made in the USSR and the mines, «many, including Italian ones», which the Russians have planted to slow down. Many American Bradley vehicles, very useful for moving troops on the front, were blown up. ‘We have just taken Lobkove and the next village will be Zerebianka,’ consoles Captain Y. -. But they are all ghost places, empty. The real goal is Melitopol, the gateway to the Crimea. We want to get there. We will make it: in recent months we have learned to shoot, and we shoot quite well. The motivation is very strong, our real strength. Although my boys complain, because the Russians have unlimited weaponry and we don’t. They have drones to spy on us and hit us however they want. Instead, if one of our special units identifies a Russian position, and if the situation is not exceptional, we have only fifteen rockets available: not one more».