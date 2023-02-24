The guerra in Ukraine exceeds the year of duration and reaches the 366th day.

in the night theUN General Assembly approved with 141 votes in favor, 7 against and 32 abstentions a resolution in which it stresses “the need to achieve, as soon as possible, a complete, just and lasting peace in line with the Charter of the United Nations”. Seven countries which, in addition to the Russiavoted against: Syria, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, Nicaragua and, for the first time, the Mali. India e Chinese they abstain. The minister Tajani he called the vote “a great victory in the name of freedom”. The a Chinese in the meantime, he has announced his own document for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisiswhich stresses that dialogue “is the only way to resolve” the issue. Zelensky, previously, he said he was available to talks with Beijing. At 3 pm Biden will have a virtual meeting with the leaders of the G7 and the Ukrainian president. According to German media, Russia is negotiating with a Chinese company for the supply of kamikaze drones.