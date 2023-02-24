Home Health Ukraine, one year of war: anniversary of the Russian invasion




The guerra in Ukraine exceeds the year of duration and reaches the 366th day.

in the night theUN General Assembly approved with 141 votes in favor, 7 against and 32 abstentions a resolution in which it stresses “the need to achieve, as soon as possible, a complete, just and lasting peace in line with the Charter of the United Nations”. Seven countries which, in addition to the Russiavoted against: Syria, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, Nicaragua and, for the first time, the Mali. India e Chinese they abstain. The minister Tajani he called the vote “a great victory in the name of freedom”. The a Chinese in the meantime, he has announced his own document for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisiswhich stresses that dialogue “is the only way to resolve” the issue. Zelensky, previously, he said he was available to talks with Beijing. At 3 pm Biden will have a virtual meeting with the leaders of the G7 and the Ukrainian president. According to German media, Russia is negotiating with a Chinese company for the supply of kamikaze drones.

