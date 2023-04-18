Ukraine: Putin visits troops in Kherson region and Lugansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the ‘Dnepr’ group of troops in the Kherson region of the territory of Ukraine, where he met with the military. This was reported – as reported by the Ria Novosti agency – by the press service of the Russian head of state.

“Vladimir Putin at the headquarters of the Dnieper Group of Troops in the Kherson Region listened to reports from the commander of the Airborne Forces Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of the Dnieper Group of Troops Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich and other military leaders” , says the report.

Putin asked the military to express their opinion on the military situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzia areas. “I don’t want to distract you from direct duties related to command and control. We are working professionally, briefly but concretely. It is important for me to hear opinions on how the situation is developing, to listen, to exchange information,” Putin said.

After the military base in the Kherson region, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the “East” National Guard in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). He reports it – according to what Tass reports – the Kremlin press office. “Vladimir Putin has received reports from Colonel General Alexander Lapin and other senior officials on the situation in this region,” the press office said, adding that it was Putin’s first visit to the People’s Republic of Lugansk.

