Ukraine, raid with cluster bombs

The war in Ukraine reaches the day 515. And journalist of Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, Rostyslav Zhuravlev remained killed, and three other people were injured, in an attack with cluster bombs launched by the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia region. For Moscow, the killing of the reporter was “a premeditated crime”. In Donestk, in the town of Druzhkovka, a German newspaper photographer was injured in a Russian cluster bomb attack. In the same raid, a Ukrainian officer died. In Crimea there were several explosions: an ammunition depot, an airport and an oil depot were hit by Ukrainian forces.

