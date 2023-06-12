Ukraine: ‘Russia blew up another dam’

16
REAL TIME
Cardinal Zuppi: “Crazy to accept the nuclear risk”. The Wagner Group: “The Ukrainians managed to advance 6-7 kilometers in the last few days”
Wagner group: “Ukrainians advanced 6-7 kilometers”
Ukraine: The Russians have blown up another dam in Donetsk
Zuppi: “The nuclear risk must make us afraid, crazy to accept it”
VIDEO – Moscow: “There are no conditions for peace talks”