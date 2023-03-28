Photogallery – Ukraine, from the museum to the front: Moscow thinks of a new life for Soviet tanks

1 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 2 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 3 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 4 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 5 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 6 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 7 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 8 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 9 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-55 10 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-55 11 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-55 12 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-55 1 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 2 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 3 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 4 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 5 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 6 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 7 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 8 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-54 9 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-55 10 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-55 11 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-55 12 of 12

Afp Tank sovietico T-55

The war in Ukraine reaches the 398th day still in the sign of the bombings. A Russian drone attack on Kiev caused explosions and fires. According to the Ukrainian government, Russian forces have abducted a total of 4,390 Ukrainian children who were orphaned, single-parented, or lacked parental care. the head of theDebt Grossi is visiting Zaporizhzhia with the Ukrainian president Zelensky. Meanwhile, about two months after the decision of the federal government in Berlin, i 18 panzer Leopard 2 Germans have arrived in Ukraine; the first tanks were also delivered Challenger British. Mosca: “We have advanced and unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States.” There Chinese intervenes on Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warns: “All parties should focus on diplomatic efforts for peace.” Despite Beijing’s stance, the Kremlin does not back down: “Continue with the plan.” And he announces that he has carried out an anti-ship missile test in the Sea of ​​Japan.