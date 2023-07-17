Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | Explosions on the Crimean Bridge, two dead and connection interrupted – breaking latest news

by Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent, Paolo Foschi and Online Redaction

The Ukrainian offensive continues successfully in the Bakhmut area, but slows down on other fronts

• Kiev would be ready to use the cluster bombs received from the United States, but Moscow threatens: “We too are ready to use them in response to any Ukrainian attacks”

• The Ukrainian offensive proceeds in alternating phases: Kiev troops continue to advance in the Bakhmut area, but encounter problems on other fronts to the east.

• One of the obstacles to the advance of the Ukrainians is represented by the many mines planted by the Russian army.

• Russian bombings continue, especially the city of Kharkiv in the last few hours

06:02 – Anna Lysenko and the dream of gold at the Olympics in boxing, despite the war

(by Paolo Foschi) Once she trained to the rhythm of music, in recent months she has gotten used to hearing the terrifying noise of explosions in the background. Anna Lysenko, 31, a Ukrainian boxing champion, launched her run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics in a modest gym in Kiev. Here you, despite the war, you work hours and hours every day pursuing the dream of a heavy medal. At the Tokyo Games you remained at the foot of the podium (fifth), now you want a rematch, but in the middle there was the Russian invasion. And the conditions for preparing are very difficult, as she herself told Hanna Arhiova, who dedicated an extensive report to her for the Associated Press.

05:37 – Two dead in the explosions on the Crimean Bridge

Ukrainian and Russian media speak of explosions on the Crimean Bridge, with a death toll of at least two. Previously, the Russian authorities in the region had reported an “emergency” on the structure, which forced the closure of traffic on the bridge. According to the Rbc Ukraine agency and the pro-Russian channel Gray Zone, the explosions took place at 3:04 and 3:20 local time. Two people in a car would have died from the collapse of a span of the structure.

05:10 – USA authorizes training of Ukrainian pilots on F16s in Europe

The administration of US President Joe Biden has authorized the training of Ukrainian fighter pilots in Europe in the use of F-16 fighter-bombers, which Kiev is expected to receive in the future. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN. “The president has given the green light to enable, enable, support, facilitate and in effect provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to start being trained on F-16s as soon as the Europeans are ready,” the official said. Sullivan’s statements – underlines «CNN» – confirm a drastic change for the administration of President Biden, who until a few months ago considered the supply of F-16s – expensive and complex in terms of logistics – incompatible with needs. most urgent wars of Ukraine.

03:59 – Traffic stopped on the Crimean Bridge, mystery of the reasons

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was interrupted due to an emergency in the area of ​​the 145th support of the structure, the Russian authorities announced overnight without specifying the nature of the accident. «Traffic was disrupted on the Crimean Bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of ​​​​the 145th support from the Krasnodar region; law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are at work,” wrote regional leader Sergey Aksyonov on his Telegram channel. It is not clear what kind of emergency it is, according to rumors bouncing on social media, the bridge may have been the object of a Ukrainian attack, witnesses report two explosions. Aksyonov therefore urged residents and tourists to use an alternative route to the Crimean Bridge. “Given the current situation, I ask residents and guests of the peninsula to refrain from traveling across the bridge and, for safety reasons, choose an alternative land route through other regions,” he said. The Tass agency reports that the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Russian Republic of Crimea Igor Mikhailichenko left for the crash site.

03:00 – Trump: if I were elected I would have Putin and Zelensky reach an agreement in 24 hours

«I know Zelensky very well and I know Putin very well, even better. I had a good, very good relationship with both of them. I’d get them to agree in one day if I were the president.’ Donald Trump said this in an interview with Fox news, quoting French President Emmanuel Macron in a list of “intelligent leaders who know what to do” as opposed to Joe Biden who, according to the tycoon, “doesn’t have the faintest idea ».

02:48 am – Prisons and torture, Moscow’s plan that has imprisoned 10,000 Ukrainian civilians

(by Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kiev) There is no need to carry out partisan resistance activities or demonstrate one’s loyalty to the Zelensky government, in the Ukrainian areas occupied by the Russian army one is arrested even if only because they are discovered speaking Ukrainian with their children, or simply to be young men refusing draft into the invading army. Arbitrariness and injustice are at home: Moscow is building new detention centers, the number of disappeared is on the rise, there are testimonies that tell of widespread violence and shootings of people who refused to dig trenches for their enemies. “As time goes on and under pressure from the Ukrainian military counter-offensive, we know that Russian troops in occupied Kherson east of the Dnipro River are intensifying their health care blackmail. They forbid anyone who refuses to take a Russian passport to be treated in local hospitals. We also know that they continue the policy of taking children to holiday camps where they are indoctrinated in Russian patriotism,” Yuri Sobolesvkyi, the Ukrainian head of the Kherson regional administration tells us. According to him, the repression is set to grow in view of the Putin regime’s attempt to “normalize the Russification of the occupied areas” in preparation for the Russian national elections scheduled for 10 September.

02.48 am – THE MILITARY POINT – This is how mines are holding back the Kiev offensive

(by Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio) The surprise lies in the surprise. For months, the fortification works carried out by the Russians have been reported, even on the web, with the use of trenches but above all of the sea of ​​​​mines. There were satellite photos, videos, data. All written and retold. Today it turns out that the Ukrainian offensive encounters enormous difficulties precisely because of the ramparts created on the orders of General Surovikin, apparently removed: an aviation man skilled however in adapting the deployment to the “land” rules.

Kiev’s army found itself faced, especially in the south, with a multiplication of minefields. Extensive, composed of anti-tank and anti-personnel ordnance, with small and large systems, some difficult to see, scattered over large areas. In some cases they are traps protected by other explosive charges to hit those who have to defuse them, often – as we have told in the past – the reclaimed areas have been made even more dangerous by new mines.

02:45 – Kiev: new attack by the Russians in Kharkiv, it is the third in 24 hours

“The Russian occupiers are striking the Kharkiv region again. Stay in the shelters!». This is the alert launched by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. The Ukrainian media specifies that with this latest raid late Sunday evening, the city was bombed three times by the Russians in 24 hours.

