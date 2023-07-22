Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | Zelensky: the Crimean bridge is used for war, it must be neutralized

• Ft: Moscow wants to send its grain to Africa. Erdogan “confident” of convincing Moscow to renew the wheat agreement.

• The UN: threats to civilian ships in the Black Sea unacceptable.

• Putin: «If Poland attacks Belarus, it would be like attacking us».

• Missiles on Odessa.

• Russian police arrested Girkin, a separatist from Donbass.

• Archbishop Christophe Pierre, nuncio to the USA: after the talks between Zuppi and Biden, hope has been kindled

08:30 – Bulgaria will send 100 armored vehicles, first time since the beginning of the war Sofia

The Parliament in Sofia has approved by a large majority, ie with 148 votes in favor against 52 against, the shipment of a hundred armored vehicles to Ukraine. The first time since the war began on February 24, 2022. The Soviet-made BTRs had been bought by Bulgaria in the 1980s and had never been used. “Bulgaria no longer needs this equipment, which can provide valuable support to Ukraine in its battle to preserve its independence and territorial integrity” from Russia, reads the text of the motion of the Bulgarian Parliament. The socialists of the PSB, heirs of the communist party that once governed the country, opposed the decision, as did the young pro-Russian ultranationalist formation Vazrajdane (Renaissance), who spoke of “a betrayal and a shame”.

08:14 am – Russian attack in Donetsk: 4 dead

The toll from yesterday’s Russian attacks on the village of New York (N’ju-Jork), in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, has risen to four dead and three wounded. This was announced by the regional prosecutor’s office, as reported by Rbs-Ukraine. “As a result of the bombing, four local residents were killed, the remains of their bodies were pulled out by rescuers from the rubble of a destroyed house,” the statement read.

08:03 am – Putin transforms the National Guard. Podolyak: «They will rebel against him, just like Wagner»

Russian President Vladimir Putin is transforming the National Guard into a new army for internal use, but it, too, will rise up and turn its weapons against the Kremlin, just like Wagner group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin did, adviser to the Ukrainian president Mykhailo Podolyak told United News TV channel, as reported by Ukrinform. Podolyak therefore expects another mutiny after the one of last June 24, which failed.

07:56 – “Don’t humiliate Putin”: now the head of the British services says so. That he recruits Russians (and fears China more)

(by Gianluca Mercuri) “C”, the head of MI6 – the British equivalent of the CIA – speaks in a rare interview with Politico: and has his say on Putin (“He is under pressure”), the Ukrainian counter-offensive (“hard work”), the prospects for peace. And the biggest threat: Beijing.

The myth is cultivated wisely, reconciling modernity and tradition. Until 1994, MI6 did not officially exist, because the British government had simply never confirmed its existence. Now everyone knows what it is: the acronym stands for Military Intelligence, MI6 is the English equivalent of the CIA as MI5 is of the FBI.

Read the full article HERE

07:49 am – Zelensky: “Crimean Bridge legitimate military objective”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considers the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, a legitimate target of the Ukrainian army, “since it is part of all those elements that brought war to the area, not peace, unilaterally built by the Russians to satisfy their own interests to the detriment of our ships that had to cross the strait”.

05:41 am – Kiev: Russians bomb 7 population centers in the Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled seven population centers in Sumy oblast, Ukraine. This was reported by the military administration of the region on its Telegram channel. The targeted communities are those of Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna Buda, Velyka Pysarivka and Shalyhyne. More than 161 explosions were recorded. In addition to deploying artillery and mortars, Russia has been targeting the oblast with rockets and grenade launchers. No casualties or major damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

03:49 am – THE MILITARY POINT – Burns on the Wagner uprising: “We were aware of it”

William Burns is a Russian specialist. He has known an often impenetrable reality by holding the position of ambassador in Moscow. Then he expanded his knowledge of him as director of the CIA. And in fact the White House uses him for a parallel diplomacy, a role that has led him to dialogue directly with the other party.

Speaking at a conference in Aspen, Colorado, the spy chief spoke of the shock caused by the Wagner uprising. For almost 36 hours when the mutineers issued threats – he claims – the highest leaders of Russia appeared confused, almost adrift. A paralysis involving generals, politicians and security services. Vladimir Putin himself did not react as everyone expected, he appeared undecided and this would have created questions in the nomenklatura. Yet the rebels did not appear out of nowhere.

03:41 am – Cardinal Zuppi will soon be in China: Beijing would be open to dialogue

(by Gian Guido Vecchi) Confidence filters from the Vatican: after Kiev, Moscow and Washington, the next stop for Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Francis’ envoy for the “peace mission” desired by the Pope, will be in China. It was known that the Holy See was now looking to Beijing, perhaps through informal channels. But the prospect of a trip seemed difficult, considering that the Vatican and China have not had formal diplomatic ties for over seventy years, when Mao took power and nuncio Antonio Riberi was forced to leave the country two years later, on September 5, 1951.

Yet things are moving, Oltretevere filters that the Chinese authorities have given their availability to travel, there are no details yet but work is being done to define a program and possible dates.

The Holy See hopes that the opening of humanitarian channels can propitiate peace negotiations that are currently unthinkable.

– Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi

03:38 am – Moscow, ultranationalist “rifleman” Igor Girkin arrested for extremism

(by Marco Imarisio) “Hello darkness my old friend…”. On the accounts of the Russian dissidence there are mocking videos with a still image of him and the audio of The sound of silence, the famous song by Simon & Garfunkel.

Everyone knew that sooner or later Igor Girkin aka Strelkov, which means rifleman, would be silenced. Yesterday he was arrested for violating articles 280 and 282 of the Russian penal code, on charges of extremism and proselytism based on extreme ideas. It was equally clear that when the time came, no one was going to cry for him. It is certainly not a victim we are talking about, but a perpetrator.

02:02 – Zelensky: the Crimean bridge must be neutralized

The Crimean Bridge is a target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and must be neutralized because Moscow is using it for warfare. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Aspen security forum, as reported by Rbc Ukraine. The head of state recalled that Ukraine’s goal is to free Crimea from the Russians, as it is “a sovereign territory of our country and an integral part of our people”. At the same time, according to Zelensky, the Crimean bridge is not just a “small logistics road”, as it is used by Russian troops to receive ammunition and militarize the entire peninsula.

02:00 am – Bulgari will send a hundred armored vehicles to Ukraine

Bulgaria has decided to send about a hundred armored vehicles to Ukraine. This is the first shipment of arms by the Balkan country so far reluctant to directly provide military aid to Kiev due to its historical ties with Russia. The Sofia parliament approved the pro-European government’s proposal by a large majority (148 votes in favor, 52 against). The Soviet-designed BTR armored personnel carriers, bought in the 1980s, have never been used. “Bulgaria no longer needs this equipment which can instead bring valuable support to Ukraine in its struggle to preserve independence and its territorial integrity” from Russian attacks, reads the text. The socialists of the PSB, heir to the communist party once in power, opposed the decision, as did the young pro-Russian ultranationalist formation Vazrazhdane (Rebirth) who spoke of “a betrayal and a shame”. The government announced an unprecedented aid package for Ukraine following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Sofia in early July.

01:57 am – Biden appoints Lisa Franchetti to lead the United States Navy

US President Joe Biden has announced he will appoint Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, making her the first woman to serve on the General Staff. “Franchetti will bring with him 38 years of dedicated service to our nation, including his current role as deputy chief of naval operations,” Biden said in a statement. “She is the second woman to attain the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy and, once confirmed, she will once again make history as the first to serve as Chief of Naval Operations and the Armed Forces General Staff,” he added. Franchetti served on numerous ships. She was deputy commander of US naval forces in Europe and also in Africa. In September 2022, she became Deputy Chief of Naval Operations. Admiral Mike Gilday will finish his four-year term at the helm of the Navy next month, but it is unclear whether Franchetti will be confirmed in time by the Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

