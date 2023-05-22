Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Bakhmut “is only in our hearts”, the Ukrainian president said from the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Volodymyr Zelensky, implying that the city no longer exists and has been completely destroyed. And to confirm the situation in the small town of Donbass, which for ten months has been the scene of the most brutal battle of the war, is General Oleksandr Syrsky, who stated that his soldiers have effectively lost all control. But the fate of the city is still uncertain. The Russians who declare total surrender are echoed by the Ukrainian president who denies the conquest. Meanwhile, during the night new Russian attacks on Dnipro.
Russian attacks on Dnipro during the night
Russia launched an overnight attack against the city of Dnipro, official Ukrainian sources said at dawn today. It is unclear whether the explosions were caused by the Russian air defense system or by ordnance. The explosions were heard over 90 minutes of air raid warning.
G7, skip the meeting between Lula and Zelensky
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan failed because Zelensky was late. The appointment for the bilateral meeting was scheduled for 3.15 pm but “Zelensky didn’t show up… He clearly had appointments and couldn’t come,” Lula said.
Zelenskiy previously downplayed the fact that he did not meet Lula.
Russia, F-16 transfer involves NATO
The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO’s involvement in the conflict. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, in some remarks published on the messaging channel Telegram of the embassy. Antonov also said that any Ukrainian attack on Crimea would be considered an attack on Russia. “It is important that the United States is fully aware of the Russian response,” he said. “In Ukraine, there is no infrastructure for operating F-16s, and there is not even the necessary number of pilots and maintenance personnel,” Antonov stressed. “What will happen if American fighter jets take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign ‘volunteers’?” concluded the ambassador.