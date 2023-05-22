Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Russia, F-16 transfer involves NATO

The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO’s involvement in the conflict. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, in some remarks published on the messaging channel Telegram of the embassy. Antonov also said that any Ukrainian attack on Crimea would be considered an attack on Russia. “It is important that the United States is fully aware of the Russian response,” he said. “In Ukraine, there is no infrastructure for operating F-16s, and there is not even the necessary number of pilots and maintenance personnel,” Antonov stressed. “What will happen if American fighter jets take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign ‘volunteers’?” concluded the ambassador.