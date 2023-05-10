Ukraine – Russia, today’s war news 10 May

No planes passing in the sky, no tanks among the parading troops, no march of the Immortal Regiment with the photographs of the fallen and not even the reception in the Kremlin. Concerns about security, and the ongoing conflict in general, have been felt at this year’s Russian V Day parade. But Vladimir Putin’s tone hasn’t changed. Russia, the president reiterated in his speech on Red Square, is defending itself in a war that has been declared on it by the West with the aim of destroying it, but in the end it will win.

Even today, Yevgeny Prigozhin made his dissonant voice heard, with the new very heavy accusations launched against the army of being “incapable of defending Russia” and of fleeing from the enemy to Bakhmut. The head of Wagner targeted his favorite targets, the top military, accusing them of “deceiving” Putin with false reports on the situation in Ukraine and once again complaining that he did not receive enough ammunition from them.

Just six days ago, images of two drones exploding over the Kremlin seemed to shake Russians’ sense of security. Added to this are the fears among public opinion about the much-heralded Ukrainian counter-offensive. Two reasons for concern that probably contributed to the subdued celebrations.

Meanwhile, a journalist from Agence France-Presse, Arman Soldin, was killed by a rocket near Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut, one of the epicenters of the conflict. The condolences of President Macron on Twitter: «With courage, from the first hours of the conflict he was at the front to establish the facts. To inform us. We share the pain of his loved ones and all his colleagues ».

