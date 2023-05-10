Ukraine – Russia, today’s war news 10 May

No planes passing in the sky, no tanks among the parading troops, no march of the Immortal Regiment with the photographs of the fallen and not even the reception in the Kremlin. Concerns about security, and the ongoing conflict in general, have been felt at this year’s Russian V Day parade. But Vladimir Putin’s tone hasn’t changed. Russia, the president reiterated in his speech on Red Square, is defending itself in a war that has been declared on it by the West with the aim of destroying it, but in the end it will win.
Victory Day, Putin: “A war has been launched against our homeland”
Even today, Yevgeny Prigozhin made his dissonant voice heard, with the new very heavy accusations launched against the army of being “incapable of defending Russia” and of fleeing from the enemy to Bakhmut. The head of Wagner targeted his favorite targets, the top military, accusing them of “deceiving” Putin with false reports on the situation in Ukraine and once again complaining that he did not receive enough ammunition from them.
Moscow, the May 9 parade without tanks, but with nuclear missiles: the highlights
Just six days ago, images of two drones exploding over the Kremlin seemed to shake Russians’ sense of security. Added to this are the fears among public opinion about the much-heralded Ukrainian counter-offensive. Two reasons for concern that probably contributed to the subdued celebrations.
Meanwhile, a journalist from Agence France-Presse, Arman Soldin, was killed by a rocket near Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut, one of the epicenters of the conflict. The condolences of President Macron on Twitter: «With courage, from the first hours of the conflict he was at the front to establish the facts. To inform us. We share the pain of his loved ones and all his colleagues ».
To know more
Few means and bursts of historical lies, the Tsar embroiled in an endless war
Here is the American report that reveals Chinese aid to Moscow: “Vital support from Beijing”
alberto simoni
Tennis, the outburst of the Belarusian champion Sabalenka in Rome: “They hate us like at the beginning of the war”
Born: Russia’s Goliath is reeling thanks to Kiev and aid
«Today’s discussions will focus primarily on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia is in the 15th month of what it thought would be a 3 day war. Goliath is reeling. And that’s because Davide has demonstrated immense resilience and tactical brilliance, with the backing of 50 nations around the world.” This was stated by the president of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, as he opened the Military Committee in the session of the Chiefs of Defense Staff, underway in Brussels.
Drones against a training camp in Russia: 14 injured
Last night, a military training ground in Russia’s Voronezh region was attacked by two drones, 14 servicemen were injured. This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Telegram Baza channel. “Two UAVs filled with explosives flew to the site for military exercises and exploded. At least 14 soldiers were injured. According to preliminary data, there are no deaths,” reads the message.
FSB: an attack on a police chief in the Zaporizhzhia area has been foiled
Russian intelligence reported it has thwarted an assassination attempt on a police chief in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. The target was “the head of the police department in the village of Kirillovka”, reports Tass, specifying that the alleged attacker is a 31-year-old Ukrainian who has been arrested.
Kuleba to Bild: “Medvedev should drink less vodka”
“Medvedev should drink less vodka before going to Telegram.” Thus the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, comments on the publicly expressed invitation by the deputy president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, to assassinate the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “That’s all I can say about it,” he says in an interview with Bild.
Kiev: i nostri soldati avanzano a Bakhmut
«In Bakhmut, fighters of the 3rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 2.6 km during the assault on Russian positions». This is what Kiev has announced about the military operations of the Ukrainian army, writes the Guardian quoting the Ukrainian TV station Suspilne. “Our armed forces defeated two companies of the 72nd brigade of the Russian Federation,” said the commander of the Azov regiment. Shock troops killed 64 Russian soldiers during the offensive on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, according to the Kyiv Independent. Among the victims there are also the Wagner mercenaries, while 5 Russian soldiers have been captured.
Parolin: “There is news on the Vatican’s peace mission but confidential”
There is news on the Vatican’s peace mission to mediate between Russia and Ukraine “on a confidential level”. So the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin on the sidelines of the inauguration at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome of a photographic and documentary exhibition on the centenary of the birth of Don Lorenzo Milani. “I believe that the matter has been explained and I believe that it will continue,” added Parolin.
The Russians: shot down a Ukrainian drone in Kursk
The Russian Air Defense Forces shot down an “enemy” drone in the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine, its governor said on Wednesday, adding that the fallen debris damaged an oil pipeline and a house. “Debris fell in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was injured,” regional governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the story. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. However, Kyiv has recently said that undermining Russian logistics is part of preparing for a planned counter-offensive
The United Kingdom ready to include the Wagner Group in the list of terrorist organizations such as Isis and Al Qaeda
Britain is ready to formally include the militia group Wagner in the list of terrorist organizations, alongside al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS). The Times writes it quoting a British government source and speaking of a measure to exert further pressure on Russia. The decision would be ”imminent” and should be formalized in the coming weeks, adds the source. Likewise, the 331 French deputies unanimously voted for a resolution asking the European Union to include the Wagner group on its list of terrorist organisations. These measures would make it a criminal offense to belong to the group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, attend its meetings, encourage its support or wear the group’s logo in public. There are also financial sanctions against the group, which would therefore have difficulty raising funds, continues the Times. The resolution voted by the French Parliament, on the other hand, aims to «strengthen the legal instruments against the Wagner group. Adding it to the EU list would affect all the stakeholders, the banks, that make its activity possible’”, said Benjamin Haddad, a deputy belonging to President Emmanuel Macron’s party and one of the authors of the text. The resolution is not binding but sends “a political and symbolic message,” Haddad said,