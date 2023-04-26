Ukraine-Russia war, April 26 news | Zelensky: “Russia will pay for its war crimes”

• Warning from former Russian president Medvedev: Moscow “will not hesitate” to use nuclear weapons if “Russia is faced with an act of aggression using other types of weapons that threatens the existence of the state »

• According to the Economist, the Russian economy can withstand a long war (but prevents Moscow from winning it): the analysis.

• Joe Biden officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 US elections. Lavrov, pressed by reporters, comments as follows: “Moscow does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries”

03:35 – Ukraine: “We are sending 100 kamikaze drones to Bakhmut”

The Ukrainian military is sending 100 kamikaze drones in the direction of Bakhmut. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation wrote on Telegram, Mykhailo Fedorov. “We are sending 100 kamikaze drones in the direction of Bakhmut. In two days, subscribers of the online publication Blyskavka have raised through United24 over 10.4 million Ukrainian hryvnias (about 2.5 million euros, ndr) to purchase 500 kamikaze drones,” Fedorov said. The Ukrainian deputy premier concluded by adding that “the first batch of ‘birds’ is already flying towards one of the 59th brigade’s aerial reconnaissance units. They will help the fighters to quickly deliver “gifts” to the Russians».

02.45 am – Kupyansk Museum, Zelensky: «Barbaric attack, the Russians will pay for these war crimes»

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the "barbaric" Russian attack on the local history museum in Kupyansk, in north-eastern Ukraine, a new "war crime" in his eyes which left 2 dead and 10 injured. "All those guilty of these war crimes will be brought to justice," added Zelensky who, in a short video shared on his Telegram channel, showed a gutted building, shattered windows and debris: "The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely, but we will answer." The Russian attack took place with the help of Soviet-made S-300 surface-to-air missiles, the Ukrainian president clarified. Kupyansk, a hundred kilometers from the city of Kharkiv, counted more than 25,000 inhabitants before the war. It was taken by the Russians in the first days of the invasion, more than a year ago. The Ukrainians then retook the city in September, after a lightning-fast counter-offensive. But Moscow's forces, bolstered by the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists in Russia, returned to the offensive earlier this year.

02:00 – Putin signs a decree which tightens the assets of people from hostile countries