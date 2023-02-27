by Marco Imarisio, sent to Moscow A at one point, he made the gesture of quotation marks with the fingers of both hands. Experts assure us that this is an absolute first. It was while she was saying that we cannot rule out the dismemberment of Russia also on an ethnic level, which would give life to so many different peoples, such as the “Muscovites” and the “Uralians”, that the collective West would divide up. «Because the only goal is to liquidate us».

The short interview which Putin granted to the Moscow-Kremlin program, on the second public channel, is almost a footnote to the speech delivered on 21 February last before the Federal Assembly meeting for the occasion. “They have a goal dismantle the former Soviet Union and its main parti.e. us. Then, perhaps, they will accept us into the so-called family of civilized peoples. But only in separate pieces. And this in order to be able to command at will and put them under their absolute control. This is a written plan, which we knew about, which we never disclosed just because we hoped to build acceptable relations with the West. But if it were to succeed, our people, as we know them, may not survive a dissolution of the Russian Federation”.

