“Today Russian forces lost more than 500 soldiers, killed and wounded, in the battle to conquer Bakhmut.” This was stated by Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern grouping of the armed forces of Ukraine, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “During the fighting, 221 enemies were killed and 314 wounded,” he said. The spokesman said there were 53 engagements in the area during the day, including 23 inside the devastated city, adding that Russian forces shelled Bakhmut’s front 157 times.