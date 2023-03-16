Russia would have put a size dto 15 million dollars on Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. It is the report reached the top levels of the government by the Italian intelligence, reported this morning by Sheet. «The alarm – writes the newspaper – came last week, therefore before the scuffle over migrants led Prigozhin to offend Crosetto on his Telegram channel. At the origin of the concerns of the Italian services there would seem to be Dmitri Medvedev’s outbursts of anger against the Italiansthe former Russian president, for months now at the forefront of Russian ultra-nationalist and militaristic propaganda».

According to the Italian intelligence sector, he writes again The paper, «There would be a well-defined supply chain, in the order transmission chain that could lead from Moscow to Rome. Wagner has at least two cells in Europe: one in the Balkans, moving between Serbia and Albania; the other in the Baltics, based in Estonia. Two handpieces of a few dozen soldiers, from which a patrol could be detached with the aim of carrying out targeted actions in Italy. The services of other countries, such as Poland or France, have also signaled similar fears. But the inclusion of a member of a government of the G7 country among the declared objectives of a brigade in the pay of the Kremlin is obviously something that marks an increase in the level of risk».