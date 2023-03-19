(Gianluca Mercuri) Lo The clash between the West and Russia has therefore widened: this means the international arrest warrant issued by the Hague Criminal Court against Vladimir Putin

accused of war crimes “for deporting Ukrainian children and adolescents to Russia”.

A political turning point as important as a war turning point: from now on, if it ever was before, peace with “this” Russia is no longer even conceivablecertainly not a true and definitive peace.

The Kremlin leader reacts with contemptbut even for him since yesterday things are no longer the same.

The blow to Putin comes at 4 in the afternoon yesterday, when three judges – including the Italian Rosario Aitala – took the historic decision which, in any case, will mark the conflict and its aftermath.

Point by point:

•Wanted The Russian president is officially wanted along with Maria Lvova Belovathe Moscow commissioner for children’s rights, the person who organized their deportation, in the form of transfer to Russian orphanages and families.

•How many children are deported? Over 16,000 according to Ukrainians, at least 6,000 according to international reports. The arrest warrant, explains Fiorenza Sarzanini, “lists the cases already ascertained through the testimonies of parents, family members and the same children who managed to return to Ukraine. The investigation focused on those who were torn from their families, but also on orphans who were closed in Russian structures to be “educated”. Most of them come from Donbass». For Lorenzo Cremonesi, “we are talking about numbers between 6,000 and 13,000 cases, but those concretely documented seem to be around 600”.

• Why is provenance crucial? Because this crime can only be contested if committed in occupied territories, therefore “it is essential to reconstruct the story of every child and adolescent involved”.

•Where have the children gone? Investigators identified “43 detention and re-education facilities, including 12 around the Black Sea, 7 in occupied Crimea, 10 around the cities of Moscow, Kazan and Yekaterinburg, while the others in the Russian Far East regions, of which 2 in Siberia”.

•Why this accusation and not that of genocide?

Interviewed by Marta Serafini, explained Cuno Tarfusser, the judge of the International Criminal Court who signed the arrest warrants against Gaddafi and the Sudanese Bashir: «The accusation of genocide is the most difficult to prove because the will to annihilate must be demonstrated another people. The Court must not rewrite history. It has the task of judging the highest ranks in the military and political chain. Therefore, the prosecutor starts from the crimes that are easier to prove. That’s why the deportations of children. He also counts the emotional impact of such an accusation ».

• What is Putin at risk? In theory, he can be arrested as soon as he sets foot in one of the 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute which established the international body in 1998 (here the Criminal Court of The Hague explained by Claudio Del Frate). They really have a legal obligation to do so. Putin will be wary, but in the meantime, explains Tarfusser, “after the economic sanctions, the political sanctions, the diplomatic isolation, now he must take this further obstacle into account”. A situation that has worn other dictators in the past. Lorenzo Cremonesi adds: «From an aspiring tsar of the next Russian empire, determined to regain the influence lost in the provinces of the former Soviet Union, he is transformed into a decaying pariah leader, weakened by the consequences of that same war which in his plans would have had to bring Moscow back to dealing on an equal footing with Washington and Beijing”.

•How did Moscow react? Former President Medvedev called the tribunal’s move “simply toilet paper”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov underlines that his country does not recognize the Court and therefore for Russia his decisions “are null and void”.

•And Ukraine? Great celebration: President Zelensky speaks of a “historic decision”.

•But what will be the consequences on the hypothesis of peace? It certainly drives them away: you don’t sign a peace deal with a leader accused of war crimes. Giuseppe Sarcina explained that the conflict is heading towards a phase of resurgence, who recounted Joe Biden’s decision to attempt “the shoulder to defeat Putin’s army in Ukraine”. When? In May, “the time necessary for hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles to flow into Ukraine”.

•Why this acceleration? Because “the Pentagon generals believe that Putin’s army and Wagner’s mercenary militias are on their last legs and short of weapons”. But since “even the Western bloc could soon have problems in ensuring continuity of supplies”, the need to burn time is twofold.

•Does it mean that Americans seek total confrontation? Answer in one word: no. In fact, even after the shooting down of their drone by the Russians on Tuesday, the two defense ministers spoke to each other. “The message from the Pentagon is twofold: we will try to win the war in Ukraine, but we do not want direct confrontation with Moscow”.

The most plausible way out therefore remains what experts call a “dirty compromise” that freezes the conflict. Not before having inflicted the necessary “shoulder on” the Russians and their increasingly unpresentable leader.