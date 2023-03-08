The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the Canadian Parliament during a visit to strengthen support for Ukraine, said that Europe will not bow to Russian threats: “We will never accept that a military power with imperial fantasies marches its tanks across an international border », he said in his speech. The alliance between 27 nations, he added, “will never accept this threat to European security and to the very foundations of our international community”. Von der Leyen urged “firm military and economic support” for Ukraine, also renewing calls for Russia to “pay for its crime of aggression” after proposing in November to set up a specialized court to prosecute such crimes.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, von der Leyen also praised Ukrainian women soldiers who had been excluded from combat duties before the conflict, but “they didn’t care and started joining the army anyway. This is not just a war in Ukraine. It’s also a war on human rights, and it’s a war on women’s rights,” she said to applause, citing allegations by the United Nations that “Russia is using rape and sexual violence as part of its military strategy in Ukraine”. Ukrainian women “are fighting,” she said, noting that the number of those serving in the army has doubled since the beginning of the conflict. “These women also broke the glass ceiling right above the heads of the Russian invaders.”