Ukraine-Russia War, May 4 News | Explosions in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Russian refinery on fire after drone strike

05:48 am – Moscow: we will respond to the attack on the Kremlin when we deem it necessary

Moscow will respond to the attack on the Kremlin when it deems it necessary: ​​so the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Anatoly Antonov, reports Tass. What would Americans do if a drone hit the White House, the Capitol or the Pentagon?. The answer is obvious to anyone: the punishment would be harsh and unavoidable. Russia will respond to this reckless and arrogant act of terrorism. She will respond when she deems it necessary. He will respond based on the assessments of the threat that Kiev has created for our country’s leadership,” she said, calling the comments of Washington officials “surprisingly cynical and absurd.”

05:39 – CNN: Kiev officials called the White House to “deny involvement in the Kremlin attack”

Government officials of Ukraine have privately contacted the White House to "deny direct involvement" of Kiev in the attack by unmanned aircraft launched yesterday against the Kremlin, denounced by Russia as an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin. This was written by the television station «CNN», which cites anonymous sources from the White House. US State Department deputy spokesman Verdant Patel said Washington had always dissuaded Ukraine from carrying out attacks inside Russian territory, but added that the United States would continue to "support our Ukrainian partners to as long as necessary." Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Intelligence Commission of the US federal Senate, declared that at the moment there is "no indication" that the attack against the Kremlin was orchestrated by Ukraine, while specifying that this hypothesis has not been rejected by the US intelligence.

05:37 – Kiev: no victims in Russian attacks on the capital during the night

Russian attacks last night against Kiev did not cause casualties or damage: the administration of the Ukrainian capital announced it on Telegram, underlining that all enemy missiles and drones have been destroyed. The Guardian reports it. “Another airstrike on Kiev. For the capital it is already the third of four days in May! Our city has not felt such an intensity of attacks since the beginning of this year! – reads the message -. This night, the aggressor again carried out a complex air attack on the capital (in the capital, the alarm lasted more than 3 and a half hours). The Russians attacked Kiev with the use of barrage ammunition and Shahed-type missiles and missiles, probably of the ballistic type (the definitive type of missiles used will only be determined after examination of the remains). According to preliminary information, our air defense forces destroyed all enemy missiles and drones in the airspace of Kiev! The data is being verified. According to operational reports, there were no casualties among the civilian population and no residential structures or infrastructure were destroyed.

05:19 am – USA: the threat of Russian attacks on Kiev increases

The United States has warned American citizens in Ukraine of an increased threat of Russian missile attacks on Kiev, the US Embassy in Kiev reports on its website. "In light of the recent upsurge in attacks in Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric from Moscow, the State Department warns US citizens of the increased threat of rocket attacks, including in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast," the message reads. "The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to observe aircraft warnings, take appropriate cover, follow directions from local authorities, and consult additional safety information provided by a previous security document," the note continues, advising among other things, to leave the country "when it is safe to do so".

05:05 am – Fire extinguished in the Russian refinery on the Black Sea

The fire that broke out in the petroleum products tank of the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region has been extinguished, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said. The Tax reports it. “The fire was extinguished at 5:17 in the morning (4:17 in Italy)”, specified the Department

03.37 am – Zelensky, surprise visit to the Netherlands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands for an unannounced visit. This was reported by the Dutch news agency ANP. The Ukrainian leader will give a speech in The Hague entitled “There is no peace without justice”. In the Dutch city Zelensky is expected to visit, among other things, the headquarters of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March. Yesterday morning Zelenskyy was in Helsinki, Finland, for a summit of Northern European countries.

03:31 am – Russian refinery on fire after a drone attack

The Ilsky refinery, in the port of Novorossiysk, a town in the Russian region of Krasnodar, in the south of the country, was attacked by a drone in the night and its tank caught fire: a spokesman for the local emergency services announced, as reports the Russian news agency Tass. “Following an attack by an unidentified drone, a fire broke out in the Ilsky oil refinery tank in Ilsky settlement,” the spokesman said.

03:31 – Ukrainian TV: explosions in Odessa

Explosions were heard in Odessa, in south-western Ukraine: the Ukrainian public TV Suspilne reports it on Telegram. An air alert has been declared in the city and in the homonymous region.

02:08 – Kiev: «Russian air attack on the capital, but the defense works»

Russian forces have launched an airstrike on Kiev: the Military Administration of the Ukrainian capital has announced it, underlining that the anti-aircraft has been activated. «Air defense works! Stay calm! Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid!»: writes the Administration on Telegram

01:57 – An explosion also in Zaporizhzhia

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia: the Ukrainian public TV Suspilne reports it on Telegram adding that an air alert has been declared in the region.

01:53 am – Explosions in Kiev, the testimony of journalists