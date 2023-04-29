Ukraine-Russia war, the news of April 29 | Drone hits a warehouse in Sevastopol. Prigozhin: «Wagner could soon cease to exist»

Of Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent, Paola Caruso and Online Redaction

The war news of Saturday 29 April, live. Putin: “Those who do not ask for Russian citizenship should leave the annexed regions”. Dozens of victims in Uman, including children

• There are 23 dead in the Russian attack on Uman, including children among the victims.

• Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov: “Preparations for the counter-offensive are in the final stages.”

• Putin signs the law: anyone accused of high treason risks life imprisonment.

• EU: «Agreement reached with the 5 countries that blocked Ukrainian wheat».

05:22 am – A drone strikes an oil depot in Sevastopol A Ukrainian drone strike has caused an explosion and a large fire at an oil depot in the Kozacha area of ​​Sevastopol, Crimea. Two different videos posted on social networks show the explosions and flames. It seems that a large area, about 1000 square meters, was on fire, as reported Union on Telegram citing local sources. Two more videoa from Russian occupied Sevastopol: the Russian sources claim that an UAV attacked an oil depot in Kozacha Bay pic.twitter.com/lernAAl6P3 — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) April 29, 2023

04:47 am – Prigozhin: «Wagner could soon cease to exist» The Wagner group, the protagonist of the fierce fighting in Bakhmut, may soon cease to exist. This was stated by the head of the private brigade, Yevgeny Prigozhin, speaking with the war blogger Semyon Pegov. The words of “Putin’s cook” were recorded in a video released on social media, but it is not known whether Prigozhin was speaking seriously or joking as he pronounced those sentences on the disbandment of his militia. It is certain that the head of Wagner has repeatedly complained about the lack of ammunition and assistance from the Russian army. “Wagner will, in a short period of time, cease to exist. We will become history, nothing to worry about, things like this can happen,” he stressed. See also PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, April 2023: free PS5 and PS4 games announced by Sony

03:14 – Germany wants to produce 250,000 artillery shells for Kiev The EU would like to supply one million 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine and a third of this quantity could be produced by Germany. The newspaper writes it Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitungas he reports Ukrinform.

00:53 – In Uman the dead rise to 23, including five children Russian attacks hit cities across Ukraine yesterday, killing 25 people, including five children. An apartment building in the historic city of Uman was also hit: 23 people died here. Tonight, Uman rescuers extracted the body of another child, the fifth, from under the rubble. The search for other children who are missing continues, as reported by the Cnnwhich may be buried under the debris of the bombed-out apartment building.

00:51 am – Borrell: «Putin doesn’t want an end to the war» Russia does not want to end the war in Ukraine. This is the opinion of the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, on a visit to Cartagena de Indias (Colombia). “Unfortunately, when I hear from President Putin I cannot be optimistic because he keeps saying that he has military goals and until he achieves them, he will not stop bombing and destroying the country,” Borrell told reporters.

00:15 – Putin signs the decree: life imprisonment for those guilty of treason Putin on Friday signed a decree raising the maximum sentence for treason to life in prison, as part of a drive to crack down on dissent since the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The decree was published on the Kremlin website. Lawmakers had already voted to raise the maximum sentence for treason to life in prison, up from the previous 20 years. Lawmakers also approved increasing the maximum sentence for “carrying out a terrorist act” – defined as an action that endangers life and aims to destabilize Russia – to 20 years, up from 15 years now. Those found guilty of sabotage could be sentenced to 20 years in prison, up from 15 previously, while people convicted of “international terrorism” could be sentenced to life in prison, up from 12 years previously. See also foods to be eliminated immediately

00:10 – Putin signs the law for expulsions from Ukrainian regions Residents of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia who do not agree to become Russian citizens will be considered foreigners and may be expelled if they pose “a threat to national security” with activities that include “participation in unauthorized rallies and demonstrations”. This is the provision of a law signed and promulgated today by President Vladimir Putin after being approved by Parliament.

00:12 – The Caesar self-propelled guns donated by Denmark arrived in Ukraine Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced the arrival of French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery units donated by Denmark in Ukraine. “Caesars from Denmark are already in Ukraine,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking the Danish people, their Defense Ministry, as well as French partners. Yesterday, speaking at a press conference, Reznikov said Ukrainian forces are almost ready for a counteroffensive. “As soon as there is God’s will, the time and the decision of the commanders, it will begin,” he specified. CAESARs from ?? are in ??!

Thank you to @the Danish parliament @Statsmin @denmarkdotdk and the Danish people.

Sincere gratitude to @Forsvarsmin & ministers @mfMorten @JakobElleman, @troelslundp for their personal support.

Also grateful to our French partners and to my colleague @SebLecornu? pic.twitter.com/cenkpI1x72 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) April 28, 2023