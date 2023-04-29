Ukraine-Russia war, the news of April 29 | Putin: those who do not ask for Russian citizenship leave the annexed regions

• There are 23 dead in the Russian attack on Uman, including children among the victims.

• Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov: “Preparations for the counter-offensive are in the final stages.”

• Putin signs the law: anyone accused of high treason risks life imprisonment.

• EU: «Agreement reached with the 5 countries that blocked Ukrainian wheat».

00:53 – In Uman the dead rise to 23, including five children

Russian attacks hit cities across Ukraine yesterday, killing 25 people, including five children. An apartment building in the historic city of Uman was also hit: 23 people died here. Tonight, Uman rescuers extracted the body of another child, the fifth, from under the rubble.

The search for other children who are missing continues, as reported by the Cnnwhich may be buried under the debris of the bombed-out apartment building.

00:51 am – Borrell: «Putin doesn’t want an end to the war»

Russia does not want to end the war in Ukraine. This is the opinion of the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, on a visit to Cartagena de Indias (Colombia). “Unfortunately, when I hear from President Putin I cannot be optimistic because he keeps saying that he has military goals and until he achieves them, he will not stop bombing and destroying the country,” Borrell told reporters.



– A Ukrainian tank near Avdiivka (Ap)

00:15 – Putin signs the decree: life imprisonment for those guilty of treason

Putin on Friday signed a decree raising the maximum sentence for treason to life in prison, as part of a drive to crack down on dissent since the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The decree was published on the Kremlin website. Lawmakers had already voted to raise the maximum sentence for treason to life in prison, up from the previous 20 years. Lawmakers also approved increasing the maximum sentence for "carrying out a terrorist act" – defined as an action that endangers life and aims to destabilize Russia – to 20 years, up from 15 years now. Those found guilty of sabotage could be sentenced to 20 years in prison, up from 15 previously, while people convicted of "international terrorism" could be sentenced to life in prison, up from 12 years previously.

00:10 – Putin signs the law for expulsions from Ukrainian regions

Residents of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia who do not agree to become Russian citizens will be considered foreigners and may be expelled if they pose “a threat to national security” with activities that include “participation in unauthorized rallies and demonstrations”. This is the provision of a law signed and promulgated today by President Vladimir Putin after being approved by Parliament.



– Russian President Vladimir Putin (AFP)

00:12 – The Caesar self-propelled guns donated by Denmark arrived in Ukraine

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced the arrival of French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery units donated by Denmark in Ukraine. “Caesar from Denmark is already in Ukraine,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking the Danish people, their Defense Ministry, as well as French partners.