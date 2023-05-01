Ukraine-Russia war, the news of May 1 | Planes alert in many cities, including in Kiev. Moscow removes General Mizintsev, the “butcher of Mariupol”.

• Moscow removes General Mizintsev, the “butcher of Mariupol”, in charge of logistics. Instead of him Alexei Kuzmenkov.

• Russian Railway Saboteurs Arrested: The Battle Behind the Lines.

• Wagner: «A kilometer and a half and we take Bakhmut».

• Kiev bombs the Bryansk region of Russia.

05:46 am – The Holy See’s peace mission, the deported children and the meeting with Kirill: what Pope Francis said about Ukraine

(Gian Guido Vecchi) «In these meetings we didn’t talk about Little Red Riding Hood… Everyone is interested in peace in Ukraine. I am willing to do whatever needs to be done. Now a mission is underway. It’s not public yet, when it’s public I’ll tell you.” Flight AZ4001 took off about ten minutes ago when Francesco joined the journalists who followed him in the three days in Budapest.



05:02 – Explosions in Kiev, anti-aircraft defense in action

A series of explosions has been reported at Kiev, as the Ukrainian media report. The head of the presidential office Andrii Yermak said that anti-aircraft defense is at work. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital has urged residents to stay in shelters. The air raid alarm was raised in the city around 3.40 and was active for a long time.

04:31 am – THE MILITARY POINT | 66 Ukrainian saboteurs arrested for attacks on Russian railways: the battle behind the lines

(by Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio) The sabotages against the railways in Russia, the elimination of the collaborators, the "accidents" of uncertain origin in the war industries: these are different episodes which tell of the other war, the one behind the lines against Moscow. For many months, the railway network in Russia has been hit by disturbance actions, a repetition of what happened in Belarus, one of the logistic rear lines of the Army. The acts involved 21 regions and led to the arrest of 66 people, mostly young people.

03:56 – Pupo: «I’m not going to Moscow anymore. But not for controversy

After the controversies of recent days, the about-face: Pupo will no longer go to Moscow, to the “patriotic” festival Road To Yalta, where he was supposed to be a judge and super-host.

03:47 am – Plane alarm over large parts of Ukraine, including in Kiev

New night of fear in Ukraine. L’air raid alarm was released in the early hours of today in large parts of Ukraine, including in Kiev. The local media reported it. Russian forces shelled the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia oblast last night.

03:24 am – Moscow removes General Mizintsev, the “butcher of Mariupol”

The Russian military has replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics, ahead of the expected counter-offensive from Kiev. The confirmation comes after days of rumors about the general’s dismissal Mikhail Mizintsevknown as the “butcher of Mariupol” for his role in the siege of the port city a year ago.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Alexei Kuzmenkov, a former National Guard official, replaced Mizintsev. “Kuzmenkov has been appointed to the post of Russian Deputy Defense Minister responsible for logistical support of the armed forces,” the statement said. However, the reasons why Mizintsev was replaced after only seven months on the job are not specified.

02.50 am – Explosions felt in Berdiansk, Russian-occupied city near Zaporizhzhia

Explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. The exiled mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram, taken up by Ukrinform. "There is a lot of noise in Berdiansk. Residents report explosions being heard in different neighborhoods of the city. We are waiting for good news from the General Staff," he said.

02:39 am – Wagner: «We are missing a kilometer and a half to catch Bakhmut»

«Our fighters have to travel about a kilometer and a half of the urban area to liberate Bakhmut (in Russian Artemovsk) a soldier from the Wagner private militia told the Russian state agency RIA Novosti. «The front line is getting closer and closer (to the western outskirts of the city). The Ukrainian military is one and a half kilometers away,” he said, adding that his unit managed to storm a block with residential buildings behind the railway, which divides the city into two parts. The palaces are located on a hill from which the Ukrainian military monitored and corrected fire on the Wagner assault groups. So far, militants from Kiev control the building of the medical institute, located at the highest western point of Bakhmut, he said.

01:26 – Kiev: “The enemy fails to take control of Bakhmut”

Despite having reported several victories, the Russian armed forces “fail to take control of the city” of Bakhmut. Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar wrote on Telegram. «The enemy continues to attack in the direction of Bakhmut, the fierce fighting continues even in the city itself. The enemy fails to take control of Bakhmut, despite throwing all its resources into the battle and having some success,” Malyar said.



00:24 – Explosion in Pavlograd, in the Dnipropetrovsk region