Ukraine-Russia war, the news of May 7 | Prigozhin: “Operation ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’ completed”. Explosions in Crimea overnight

• Car explodes: pro-Kremlin writer Prilepin injured. A Ukrainian man was arrested. Moscow blames the US and the UK for the attack.

• Wagner to cede Bakhmut’s positions to Kadyrov’s Chechens.

• Kiev: «The Russians bombard Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions».

• The Ukrainian Air Force admits to having shot down a hypersonic missile.

• 45 fighters from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol released from Russia.

05:53 am – «During the night a Russian reconnaissance drone shot down over Kiev»

During the night alert in Kiev, a Russian reconnaissance drone was discovered over the Ukrainian capital and shot down. He brings it back Union on Telegram. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage.

05:50 – Governor of Sevastopol: Ukrainian attacks with drones repelled

Ukraine has launched a night attack with ten drones in Crimea. This was stated by the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, on his Telegram channel, as reported by the agency Ria Novosti. «At night, the air defense forces and electronic warfare systems repulsed another attack on Sevastopol. A UAV lost control and fell in a wooded area, the wreckage was found by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies. No structures in the city were damaged.”

04:53 – Aiea: the situation in Zaporizhzhya is dangerous

«The general situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous. I am extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant." This was stated by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. "We must act now – he declared on the agency's website – to prevent the threat of a serious nuclear accident and its consequences for the population and the environment. This large nuclear facility must be protected. I will continue to urge all parties to commit to this vital goal and the IAEA will continue to do everything possible to help ensure nuclear safety."

04:00 – Explosions in several cities of the Crimea

Several explosions occurred in several cities across Crimea overnight, according to Russian and Ukrainian media. According to the Russians, the air defense systems repelled the attacks. According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, the explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki, where a Russian air base is located. The agency Reuters she was unable to independently verify the reports. Attacks on Russian-controlled targets have intensified over the past two weeks, especially in Crimea.

03.55 am – Phosphorus ammunition in Bakhmut for the second consecutive night

For the second night in a row, the Russians used phosphorus munitions in Bakhmut, according to reports United24Media on Telegram, also posting a video of the explosions.

Ore 03:40 – Prigozhin: «Completata l’operazione “Tritacarne Bakhmut”»

«The “Bakhmut Meat Grinder” operation of the Wagner group has fulfilled its task». He said it to the RIA Novosti the founder of the group Yevgeny Prigozhin. «It should be noted that the Bakhmut meat grinder operation – he explained – was designed primarily not to take the settlement of Bakhmut, but to grind the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and arrange a truce for the Russian army to restore the ability to combat. The Bakhmut mincer has completely fulfilled its task». Prigozhin had previously announced Wagner’s withdrawal from Bakhmut for May 10. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that he would send fighters from the Akhmat special detachment to replace it.



– Yevgeny Prigozhin (Ansa)

03:39 – «Three Russian air strikes on Mykolaiv»

In the night between Saturday and Sunday, three Russian air strikes occurred near the city of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine. This was reported – according to local media – by the head of the Mykolayiv regional administration, Vitaliy Kim, specifying that there were no emergency calls to the fire brigade and the police. “Either the air defenses worked or the attacks caused no casualties,” he added.

01:15 – Kadyrov asks Putin to deploy the Chechens in Bakhmut

The Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, published on Telegram the letter in which he officially asks Putin to authorize the deployment of fighters from his “Akhmat” unit in the positions occupied by the Wagner mercenaries in Bakhmut. It was the head of Wagner Prigozhin himself who warned that his men will withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10 due to the too many losses suffered, in the absence of ammunition that does not arrive from Moscow.

01.00 am – Moscow: «USA and Ukraine responsible for the Prilepin attack»

"The responsibility for the terrorist attack against Zakhar Prilepin lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities, but also with their Western patrons, mainly the United States." The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced it in a statement. "It is obvious that this is another terrorist act organized and carried out by the Kiev regime, behind which there are its Western curators", reads the note released by the Russian agencies. The attack, continues Moscow, "is yet another manifestation of that systematic approach to the elimination of ideological opponents, which, thanks to Washington's efforts, has actively taken root in Ukraine since 2014, becoming the main reflection of the Kiev regime ».

00:50 – Russia: the man arrested for the Prilepin attack allegedly “confessed” to working for Kiev

As reported by Russian agencies, the Russian Investigative Committee has announced that the man arrested in connection with the attack on the nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin is called Aleksandr Permyakov and he allegedly confessed to having “acted on the orders of the Ukrainian secret services”. «On the road along the path of Prilepin’s car», reads the reconstruction of the Russian Investigative Committee after the interrogation, «Permyakov planted an explosive device which he activated remotely. He subsequently fled the scene, but was arrested by the police when he exited the woods into another inhabited area.’

– The Ukrainian man accused of carrying out the Prilepin bombing

