Ukraine – Russia war, today’s news:

Orthodox Easter did not stop fighting. Wagner shock troops captured two neighborhoods on the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut. Heavy fighting has also been going on in the vicinity of the Donetsk city which has been the scene of bloody clashes for months. While searches are still underway in Sloviansk for possible victims after a Russian attack that caused damage or destruction to 50 residential buildings: the Ukrainian president said Volodymyr Zelensky who heard from French President Macron.
Meanwhile in Moscow the appeal of the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prighozin, who launched a surprising appeal to Vladimir Putin: “Stop the invasion of Ukraine and consolidate the Russian positions in the territories already occupied. Otherwise there is a risk let the enemy gain the upper hand, exploiting the tiredness of the Moscow troops”.
Missile destroys St. Michael’s church in Zaporizhzhia
S-300 missiles fired by the Russian army overnight destroyed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Michael the Archangel in Kushuhum, Zaporizhzhia region.
A correspondent reports it Ukrinform. “In the night a Russian missile hit the church of St. Michael the Archangel from 1906. At that time there was no service and no blessing of Easter food in the church, which is usually very crowded on Easter night,” said the head of the community, Yurii Karapetian. “There was an order not to hold night services because of the threat of the missile attack,” said the priest Volodymyr.
Zelensky: “Today we celebrate the resurrection, a symbol of the victory of good”
“Today we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the main symbol of victory: the victory of good, of truth, of life. We celebrate Easter with an unshakeable faith in the irreversibility of these victories”. That’s what he stated Volodymyr Zelensky in a message on the occasion of Orthodox Easter. “War cannot erase us, it cannot erase our values, our traditions, our holidays”, added the Ukrainian president in the video released today, recalling last year’s Easter in Ukraine people prayed for the country’s survival after the massive Russian invasion. “Today we pray that Ukraine wins”, he added, recalling how in this year the Ukrainians have reconquered much of the lost territory. “We have already come a long way-he continued-perhaps the most difficult mountain is still ahead of us, we will overcome it and together we will meet our dawn”. Then he spoke of the areas occupied by the Russians, including the Crimea: “the sun will shine in the south and east, the sun will shine in the Crimea, in the blue sky full of peace and will be the light of justice”.
The head of the Greek-Catholic church: “The Pope works for peace, but neither of the contenders listens”
The Vatican works for peace, but none of the contenders intends to listen. Both Russia and theUkraine they are not willing to open negotiations to end the war that began with the Kremlin’s invasion on February 24 last year. This is the bitter observation, entrusted to an interview with Avvenire, by the major archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Greek-Catholic church since 2011. “For a negotiation to open, both parties must trust the mediator. For the moment, unfortunately, I have to that there is no political climate of trust in the Pope: neither on the Russian side, nor on the Ukrainian one”, he explains, “Russia has an Orthodox majority and does not see an authoritative leader in the Pontiff. It is the sole purpose of the Kremlin is to exploit it for purposes of external propaganda.If we look at Kiev, we must note a cooling of relations between Ukraine and the Holy See”. According to Shevchik “this year of war was the year of great misunderstandings. The Ukrainian government does not understand the peace proposals and gestures made by the Holy See such as, for example, the idea of a conference summarized in the formula ‘Helsinki 2’. And the Vatican’s choice to remain above the parties is not understood. Even the double visit hypothesized by the Pope, first to Moscow and then to Kiev, is for now rejected in the two capitals. Of course, the commitment of the Holy See to silence the weapons and to open a new phase, namely that of negotiations, must be favoured”.
Kiev: 130 prisoners exchanged for the Russians on the occasion of the Orthodox Easter
One hundred and thirty Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released and returned home in a “big Easter exchange,” a senior Ukrainian presidential official said this morning, the day of Orthodox Easter. Ukrainian and Russian forces have held regular prisoner exchanges during the invasion of Moscow, now in its 14th month. Russia holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.
“We are bringing back 130 of our people. The exchange has been taking place in stages over the past few days,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app. It was unclear how many Russians were delivered. Yermak said those who returned home included military personnel, border guards, national guard members, sailors and state border guard employees. The exchange was the second major prisoner exchange in recent days. On Monday, Russia and Ukraine said they had carried out a major prisoner swap with the release of 106 Russian POWs in exchange for 100 Ukrainians. Ukraine said on Friday it had also recovered the bodies of 82 of its soldiers from Russian-controlled territory.
Kiev – in Bakhmut unprecedented bloody fighting
“Unprecedented bloody fighting is going on in Bakhmut,” East Ukraine military command spokesman Sergy Cherevatyi told 1+1 TV channel. “Unprecedented bloody battles are taking place in the heart of the urban area of the city. Our soldiers are doing everything in fierce battles to reduce the enemy’s fighting capability and bring down his morale. Every day, in every corner of the city, they are succeeding,” he said.
Kiev: two teenagers killed in a bombing in the South
Two teenagers were killed during a night-time Russian bombing of Snigirevsky, in the Mykolaiv region, in southern Ukraine: this was reported by Rbc-Ukraine quoting the regional military chief Vitaly Kim. The two dead boys were both 18 years old. Kim added that ten explosions were counted: two schools, a hospital and some condominiums were damaged. Snigirevsky was released on November 10, 2022.
Rockets on Donetsk Cathedral: 1 dead and 2 wounded
The toll from the bombing that took place in the night on the center of Donetsk, in particular near the Transfiguration Cathedral, is one dead and two wounded. This was reported by Tass, citing the administration of the Voroshilovsky district of the town governed by pro-Russian forces. At the time of the explosion of the rockets, the Orthodox Easter Vigil was in progress in the religious building.
Rockets in the center of Donetsk, smoke near the cathedral
There are 20 rockets that were fired in the night on the center of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. This was reported by Tass, quoting the authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). These are projectiles from multiple launch missile systems that exploded during the vigil of Orthodox Easter. Witnesses reported smoke near the Cathedral where the religious ceremony was taking place. The shelling occurred at 3:25 am Moscow time on Sunday from positions near the Ocheretyne settlement.
(ANSA).
Putin at the Easter vigil. Patriarch Kirill: “Peace be just and lasting”
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Easter vigil in the Cathedral of Christ the Redeemer in Moscow, the largest Orthodox temple in the country. The religious function, broadcast live on television, was officiated by the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill. In a dark suit, with a candle in his hand, the head of the Kremlin, accompanied by the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, replied with the traditional “He is truly risen” to the patriarch’s words. In an Easter message to believers, Kirill called for a “just and lasting peace” for the peoples of Russia and Ukraine. “In this bright Holy Week, our special prayers are addressed to God for the people who are in the war zone,” the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said. As Christians – he added – “we cannot remain indifferent to the problems and difficulties of our brothers and sisters, whose hearts are burned by the fire of internal conflict”. The patriarch indicated that the Orthodox ask God “that with his mercy and goodness he heals the wounds of the body, and especially the spiritual ones, consoles all pain and grants the brotherly peoples who came out of the same baptismal font of the Dnieper a just and lasting peace” .