Ukraine – Russia war, today’s news:

The head of the Greek-Catholic church: “The Pope works for peace, but neither of the contenders listens”

The Vatican works for peace, but none of the contenders intends to listen. Both Russia and theUkraine they are not willing to open negotiations to end the war that began with the Kremlin’s invasion on February 24 last year. This is the bitter observation, entrusted to an interview with Avvenire, by the major archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Greek-Catholic church since 2011. “For a negotiation to open, both parties must trust the mediator. For the moment, unfortunately, I have to that there is no political climate of trust in the Pope: neither on the Russian side, nor on the Ukrainian one”, he explains, “Russia has an Orthodox majority and does not see an authoritative leader in the Pontiff. It is the sole purpose of the Kremlin is to exploit it for purposes of external propaganda.If we look at Kiev, we must note a cooling of relations between Ukraine and the Holy See”. According to Shevchik “this year of war was the year of great misunderstandings. The Ukrainian government does not understand the peace proposals and gestures made by the Holy See such as, for example, the idea of ​​a conference summarized in the formula ‘Helsinki 2’. And the Vatican’s choice to remain above the parties is not understood. Even the double visit hypothesized by the Pope, first to Moscow and then to Kiev, is for now rejected in the two capitals. Of course, the commitment of the Holy See to silence the weapons and to open a new phase, namely that of negotiations, must be favoured”.