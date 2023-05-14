Home » Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news May 14 | Russian raids on Ternopil, the city of the Ukrainian Eurovision group, during the event
Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news May 14 | Russian raids on Ternopil, the city of the Ukrainian Eurovision group, during the event

by admin
Ukraine-Russia war, today's news May 14 | Russian raids on Ternopil, the city of the Ukrainian Eurovision group, during the event

• Zelensky met the Pope, Meloni and Mattarella in Rome.
• The Ukrainian president on TV: “Putin kills, I don’t talk to him”.
• 4 aircraft crashed in the Bryansk region of Russia: duel in the skies.
• Ukrainian troops continue to advance into Bakhmut.

02:13 am – Zelensky challenges Putin: I’m not afraid of being killed, it is Putin who is afraid

(Paola DiCaro) In the evening, Volodymyr Zelensky takes stock of his busy day in a special Porta a Porta conducted live by Bruno Vespa from the terrace of the Vittoriano. He has been missing from Rome “since the beginning of 2020, it was another life”. It shows Saint Peterand the story of a city that welcomed him with open arms in all its representations and also with the elite of journalism who interviewed him together with the landlord, directors and columnists.

01:52 – Â«GiorgiaÂ», Â«VolodymyrÂ»: the friendship born between Meloni and Zelensky (which delayed the ceremonial)

(Monica Guerzoni) Â«My friend VolodymyrÂ», the Â«dear GeorgiaÂ».

The meeting at Palazzo Chigi between the president who came from Kiev and the Italian premier went ahead more than expected, so much so that the Ukrainian delegation left Piazza Colonna, in the direction of the Vatican City, with several minutes behind schedule.


– Zelensky welcomed by Meloni at Palazzo Chigi (Afp)

01:12 am – Kiev army advances in Bakhmut smoke

(Marta Serafini, our correspondent) “It’s been like this since this morning, it’s hell.” Look at the sky Mrs. Ludmilla. She is waiting for volunteers to come and help her collect her pension. “I wonder if this week I can.” The roars, however, leave no respite on the sky of Kostyantynivka. On the hill west of the city, towards Chasiv Yar, the rocket launchers are in position. Columns of vehicles and men move continuously through the streets of a town that now looks like a huge open-air barracks.

A few kilometers further on c’Ã¨ Bakhmut. Un colpo. “These were Grads”. More hits. “Smerch.” The sirens don’t even sound anymore.

01:04 – Zelensky arrived in Berlin

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Berlin. She announced it in a tweet. At the center of the visit to Germany, after the stop in Italy, “weapons, air defence, reconstruction, the European Union and NATO”, she explained.

00:08 – Zelensky: Â«Thanks to the Pope, hope for our childrenÂ»

â€˜I have met Pope francesco. I hope this talk will have historic consequences for Ukraine. In particular, as regards the return of Ukrainian children to their homes». Volodymyr Zelensky wrote it on Twitter after the meeting in the Vatican.

00:03 – Russian raids on Ternopil, the city of the Ukrainian Eurovision group during the final in Liverpool

Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Ternopil, in western Ukraine, affecting the industrial zone of the city. This is the city of Tvorchi, the Ukrainian group that is performing at Eurovision, and the attack was made just as the Ukrainian group was on stage in Liverpool. According to Mayor Serhii Nadal, “a non-residential building caught fire” in the city and rescuers are working on the spot.

