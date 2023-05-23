Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news May 23 | Fighting in Belgorod

The news on Tuesday 23 May live.

Fighting has broken out along Russia’s border with Ukraine after self-styled Russian partisan forces say they have overrun a border village inside Russia for the first time during the war. Russia’s Legion of Freedom, which describes itself as an anti-Kremlin militia trying to rid Russia of Vladimir Putin, said it crossed the border and overran the settlement of Kozinka, while sending units to the town of Grayvoron in the Belgorod region of Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been briefed and work was underway to oust the saboteurs, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. We are the same Russians as you are, said a statement released by Russia’s Legion of Freedom on social media. We are distinguished only by the fact that we no longer wanted to justify the actions of the criminals in power and we took up arms to defend our freedom and yours. But today it is time for everyone to take responsibility for their own future. time to end the Kremlin dictatorship.

04:14 am – NATO changes strategy, concentration of forces in Estonia

US troops organize a air assault. British marines carry out one night landing on the beach. The French paratroopers yes they throw from the sky after flying across Europe. In Estonia, on NATO’s eastern border, allied exercises in the shadow of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The clear message. He says that on short notice we can deploy very quickly, explains Lieutenant Colonel Edouard Bros, commander of French troops in Estonia participating in the exercise Spring Storm. Fifteen months after the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine and one month after the summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius, the alliance is strengthening its eastern defences. Now that Moscow has turned the clock back decades to the Cold War, NATO is conducting the largest reorganization of its defences and its planning for a generation now.

This change will take us from an alliance optimized for out-of-area contingency operations to an alliance suitable for large-scale operations to defend every inch of alliance territory, US General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s supreme commander in Europe, said this month. This is made necessary by the new realities we have to face. At the Madrid summit last year, prompted by destruction provoked by Russian troops in Ukraine, NATO reverted to deterrence by denial, as during the Cold War standoff with the Soviet Union. This means stopping any Moscow attack to the borders, rather than being willing to cede frontline territories such as the Baltics, which would then have to be reconquered. Since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Alliance has added thousands of troops to its Eastern border. It has deployed four more multinational battlegroups in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as those established on Russia’s border in Poland and the Baltic states following Moscow’s 2014 capture of Crimea. NATO members are now planning as increase deployment in the Baltics and Poland to brigade size, which would mean adding thousands more troops where and when needed.