Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | New air strikes in the night in Kiev: 30 Russian drones shot down

07:51 – Kiev: «484 children killed since the beginning of the war»

484 Ukrainian children have been killed and 992 injured since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. This was stated by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office quoted by Ukrinform. In most cases, these are minors who lived in the Donetsk region.

05:32 am – Moscow: «Repelled an attack on Belgorod, killed 50 enemies»

Moscow said it rejected an attempt by Ukrainian troops to invade its southwestern region last night Belgorod. “Overall, the attack involved up to 70 militiamen, five tanks, four armored vehicles, seven pickup trucks and a Kamaz truck,” the Russian Defense Ministry said last night, reporting at least three crossing attempts. Moscow says it used aviation and artillery to repel attacks, killing more than 50 Ukrainian fighters.

05:04 – Kiev: “More than 30 Russian drones shot down tonight”

Ukrainian air defenses shot down further 30 drones launched on Kiev last night by Russian forces, the military administration of the capital announced, adding that no casualties or particular damages have been reported at the moment following today’s attacks on the city.

04:54 – Ukraine: «Explosions in the night in Kiev, waves of attacks»

Explosions occurred at Kiev tonight, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram. Klitschko added that the air defense systems of the Ukrainian capital have gone into action and that "another wave of drone strikes is coming".

Other explosions were also heard in the area of ​​the city of Cherkassy and air raid warnings were issued for the whole of Ukraine, according to local media.

04:33 am – Zelensky accuses: «Some anti-raid shelters in Kiev were closed»

The accusation comes from Volodymyr Zelensky: «Some shelters in Kiev were closed during the Russian raids». And again: “Ukrainian local authorities must ensure that air raid shelters remain open and accessible 24 hours a day”. This was intimated by the Ukrainian president in an evening video message quoted by Ukrinform, in which he states that last night, when the capital Kiev was hit by yet another volley of Russian missiles and drones, some shelters were locked.

04.01 am – Biden: “US support for Ukraine will never waver”

«The support of the American people for Ukraine will not wane. We always support democracies. Always”. She said it Joe Biden to accompanying reporters in Colorado. “Remember when I said that Putin was certain that NATO would collapse? And instead we remained united, 40 nations. The United States has rallied the world to resist with Ukraine,” the American president reiterated.

03.47 am – Zelensky: «Nato and the EU welcome all the countries bordering Russia»

(by Francesca Basso, our correspondent) BULBOACA – «Every country that borders Russia and doesn’t want to be torn apart should be a full member of the EU and NATO. And there are only two alternatives to that: either open warfare or a creeping occupation by Russia.” The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is harsh and direct, speaking in person at the summit of the European Political Community (Cpe), which took place at Castel Mimi in Bulboacaa historic winery in eastern Moldavia, forty kilometers from Chisinau, not far from the border with Ukraine and close to Transnistria, the pro-Russian separatist region. See also If you want healthier skin, eat these 10 foods: "amazing"

03:00 am – The military point | Covert actions, surprise raids and zero claims: this is how Ukraine imitates Israel

(by Andrea Marinelli and Guido Olimpio) Ukraine has been emulating Israeli strategy for some time. A mix of covert and obvious actions, surprises and communication. It does not replace the traditional war campaign but supports it.

02:09 – Medvedev: 134,000 people recruited since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, 134,000 new soldiers have been recruited in Russia. This was stated by the former Russian president and current vice president of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev. “From January 1 to May 31, more than 134,000 people were accepted into the ranks of the Armed Forces,” he said during a visit to a military training camp in the Volgograd region.

01.55 am – Giorgia Meloni quotes Wojtyla on “wide” Europe and relaunches the battle of the Kiev leader

(by Marco Galluzzo, our correspondent) CHISINAU – Time for a hug with Zelensky, a quick hello with Macrona meeting with the Dutchman Mark Rutte centered on the migrant emergency in Tunisia, but above all a speech at the second summit of the European Political Community centered on the unity and common values ​​of the states that geographically can be called Europe.

Giorgia Meloni participates for just over two hours at a summit dominated by the words of the Ukrainian president, he made his speech immediately after the leader of Kiev, remarked that "in this moment Ukraine is also defending on behalf of all EU members common values", values ​​that have brought here in Moldavia, in the countryside a few kilometers from the capital, 40 States to give a symbolic embrace to the aspirations of the small ex-Soviet country as it approaches Brussels.

01:48 am – Sunak: «Kiev’s right place is in NATO»

The “right place” of Ukraine is in NATO. This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau, Moldova. “I agree with the NATO Secretary General that Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO and what we are also talking about with Ukraine right now is making sure it has all the support it needs for a successful counter-offensive», he remarked, quoted by the British media.



