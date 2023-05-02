Home » Ukraine Russia war, today’s news. Usa: the Moscow offensive has failed. LIVE
Ukraine Russia war, today’s news. Usa: the Moscow offensive has failed. LIVE

Kiev prosecutor’s office, 480 children dead and 960 wounded in the Russian invasion

At least 480 children have died in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when Russia began its invasion of the country. This was reported by the Kiev prosecutor’s office on its Telegram channel, adding that another 960 were injured “due to large-scale armed aggression by Russia”. But ”this figure is not definitive”, he added, because ”the work continues” to identify the victims ”in places where hostilities are still ongoing, in temporarily occupied territories and in those that have been liberated’ ‘.
The highest number of child victims is recorded in the province of Donetsk, where the prosecutor speaks of 453 dead and injured, followed by that of Kharkiv with 275. There are 128 children killed or injured in the province of Kiev and 94 in Kherson. In the province of Zaporizhzhia, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located, 89 children are dead or injured, while in Mykolaiv there are 89, in Chernihiv 70, in Dnipropetrovsk 67 and in Luhansk 66.

