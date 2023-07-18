Ukraine, Russian air raids on Odessa and Mykolaiv. Moscow calls for UN Security Council meeting

World

Putin put an end to the wheat deal with Ukraine, warning the world about the humanitarian consequences. “The agreement must continue to work even without Russia,” according to Zelensky. “Using wheat as a weapon is an offense to humanity,” says Meloni. Meeting the prime minister in Brussels, Stoltenberg underlined Italy’s “key contribution to NATO”. Moscow announces the partial resumption of vehicular traffic on the Crimean bridge. Explosions in Odessa, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv tonight. Alarm triggered in 7 Ukrainian regions. Zuppi will be received today by Biden

Moscow, “Ukrainian attack with 28 drones in Crimea repelled”

Russian forces repelled a massive Ukrainian attack on annexed Crimea involving 28 drones on Thursday evening, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced today, as reported by Tass. “Last night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against targets in the Crimea peninsula involving 28 unmanned aircraft was thwarted,” the statement read. According to the ministry, the air defenses shot down 17 drones and another 11 were neutralized by electronic warfare units. There are no casualties or damages, the ministry added.

Moscow, Crimea bridge traffic partially resumed

Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge (Kerch Bridge) has resumed in an oncoming lane, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said today. “The movement of cars is captured in reverse mode on the rightmost lane of the Crimean Bridge from Taman to Kerch,” Khusnullin wrote in Telegram.

UN, at least 9,300 civilian deaths since the beginning of the war

About 9,300 civilians have died since the start of the war in Ukraine, UN Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. “According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, 9,287 civilians were killed and 16,384 injured, most of them by fire from Russian troops,” DiCarlo said, adding that the figure includes 537 dead and 1,117 injured among children. The UN official stressed that the data refers only to confirmed dead and injured: the actual number is probably much higher. DiCarlo said that last year Ukraine “became the country with the most children killed and maimed,” as well as the nation with the most bombings of schools and hospitals.

Moscow calls for a UN Security Council meeting on the 26th

Moscow has called for a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on July 26. This was announced by the Russian deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, quoted by the Tass agency.

Explosions also in the city of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv

Explosions are also reported in these hours in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, capital of the homonymous region. The local media reported it. During the night, other explosions already occurred in the southern cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv, with the anti-aircraft defenses in action. The alarm was also raised in the oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Cherkasy.

“Combat operations of the air defense continue,” said Sergiy Bratchuk, an official in the administration of the Odessa region. According to what the Ukrainian operational command for southern Ukraine writes on Telegram, “the enemy is attacking the southern regions with unmanned aerial vehicles”. The south of the country is being targeted by “drone attacks”, regional governor Oleg Kiper reported on the same social network, urging the population to stay in shelters until the anti-aircraft alert is lifted.

Odessa, whose historic center was inscribed on Unesco’s list of World Heritage in Danger in January, has been bombed several times since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. After the war began in Moscow, Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have been blockaded by Russian warships until a deal, signed in July 2022 under the aegis of the United Nations and Turkey, allowed essential grain exports through. The Odessa region has three ports that were part of the crucial global food deal that expired on Monday night. Moscow had previously made known its refusal to extend it by denouncing the obstacles to trade in Russian agricultural products.

Russian attack on the city of Odessa

The Ukrainian city of Odessa has been hit by a drone strike by Russian forces. The operation was triggered 24 hours after the two attacks that hit the key Crimean bridge that connects the annexed peninsula to Russia. The local media reported it. The anti-aircraft systems started playing around 2 am local time, and at least four explosions were recorded in the city, apparently located in the port area.

