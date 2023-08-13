Ukraine: Russian base in Crimea hit by Kiev drones overnight, dozens dead

During the night, 17 Ukrainian drones attacked a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoriya in occupied Crimea, as a result of which, according to preliminary reports, “dozens of occupiers” were killed or injured. According to military counterintelligence sources quoted by the newspaper, the drones hit tents, vehicle parking lots and tankers, causing serious damage. Russian air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Kiev forces over Belgorod early Sunday morning, the Russian defense ministry said. “There are no casualties or damage,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

At least 500 children killed since the beginning of the conflict

At least 500 children have been killed in Ukraine by Russian forces since the invasion began and nearly 1,100 have been injured, the country’s Attorney General’s Office said on Telegram, Ukrinform reports. More than 1,597 children in Ukraine have suffered from large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 13, 2023, according to official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 500 children have been killed and more than 1,097″ have been injured. Most of the children were affected in the Donetsk region, the statement said.

