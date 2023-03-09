One more night of Russian bombing of several Ukrainian locations. Explosions were reported overnight in the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kirovohrad and in the Mykolaiv region. The local media reported it, adding that the anti-aircraft alarm was activated in all Ukrainian oblasts. The military administration of the Kyiv region has warned residents of possible air threats and said that air defense is ready to protect the region. They also urged residents to stay in shelters.

Russian bombing hit the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Odessa during the night, according to local media reports. Russian forces have attacked Kharkiv oblast at least 15 times targeting critical infrastructure, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram, adding that a private residence was damaged. Energy infrastructure was targeted in Odessa oblast, according to Governor Maksym Marchenko. The electricity supply was partially cut off. At the moment there are no casualties reported.

Other explosions occurred this morning in Kiev in the western district of Sviatoshynskyi. This was stated by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. Two people were injured and were treated at the site of the attack, Klitschko specified, adding that some cars went up in flames in the courtyard of a residential building after the Russian raid.

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been cut off from the power grid after a Russian attack. This was announced this morning by the Ukrainian nuclear operator, warning of the risk of an accident. “The last line of communication between the nuclear power plant

occupied Zaporizhzhia and Ukraine’s power grid was disrupted due to Russian missile attacks,” Energatom said in a statement, adding that emergency diesel generators were activated to ensure minimum power to the plant.

Yesterday the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, indicated that the UN is ready to offer its good offices as a mediator in the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “Security around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is paramount. I believe that a possible mediation would also be important to seek the complete demilitarization of the area, while ensuring that the plant can return to normal operations,” Guterres said at a press conference. with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

Zelensky, for his part, said that with Guterres “we discussed how to stop Russia’s nuclear blackmail and restore the safety of all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which has been violated by Russia, especially the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must return under full control of Ukraine: it is a question of global security, not just of

Ukrainian security”.

