ODESSA – There are some Russian soldiers advancing in the swamp, swearing and commenting on the situation, which is certainly bad for battle: “Look what a disaster!”. They are retreating south to escape the flood of the Dnieper. The Kakhovka dam has just blown, it is understood that this platoon has been surprised by the facts, and therefore scrambles to get to safety. Since last Tuesday we have been trying to understand who caused this humanitarian and eco catastrophe…