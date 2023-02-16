World Anti-aircraft alarm over the night on several Ukrainian regions, with critical structures hit by Russian bombing in the Lviv oblast. Some Wagner units suffered 80 percent losses in the siege of Bakhmut, Kiev assures. NATO will ramp up munitions production to support Ukraine’s war effort, Stoltenberg assures. Von der Leyen announces a new package of EU sanctions against Moscow for 11 billion

Kiev: «Six spy balloons identified in the skies of the capital, some shot down»

“Six hostile aircraft targets”, i.e. alleged spy balloons, have been identified by the Ukrainian authorities in the skies over Kiev, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. Some have been shot down, specify the military sources, quoted by the Guardian, without adding anything else.

Russia raid in the Lviv region: damage to critical infrastructure

Critical infrastructure was damaged in a Russian raid in the early hours of this morning in western Ukraine’s Lviv region, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported on Telegram, adding that there were no fatalities and the fire that had developed with the bombardment was extinguished. Aerial sirens sounded in cities across the country.

DIARY FROM ODESSA / Wounded Ukraine removes all symbols of the Russian aggressor

Washington: «Moscow’s plot on Moldova is worrying»

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the United States is concerned about reports of a Russian plot to overthrow power in Moldova.

On February 13, Moldovan President Maia Sandu outlined what she described as a coup by Moscow using outside saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at Russia’s disposal” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. Commenting on Sandu’s statements, Donfried said that the US “will continue” to stand by Moldova “in this very critical period in which it is in a vulnerable geographical position, is facing a war nearby and the challenge of Transnistria”.

