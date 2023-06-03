Ukraine: Russian regions under attack, two dead in Belgorod

Ukrainian forces shelled several settlements in Russia’s Belgorod region, killing at least two women and wounding two others. This was stated by the governor quoted by the Ria Novosti agency. The governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, specified that a bomb fell on a road in the village of Maslova Pristan, in the Shebekino district. Two women who were in a passing car were killed and two men who were in another car were injured. Authorities reported 11 wounded in yesterday’s shelling, while Moscow’s defense ministry said 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed as they tried to cross the border into the Belgorod region. More than 2,500 residents of the Shebekino district, the hardest hit by Ukrainian bombing in recent days, have been evacuated from their homes and are currently hosted in temporary collection centres.

More than 2,500 residents of the Russian region of Belgorod have been evacuated and housed in temporary assembly centers due to the Ukrainian bombing of the municipal district of Shebekino, near the border. This was stated by the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on his Telegram channel. The displaced, underlined Gladkov, quoted by the Interfax agency, are for the moment housed in large sports infrastructures, where hundreds of beds have been set up. But local authorities are hard at work trying to find more comfortable accommodation. To begin with, about 200 people will be settled in the Yakovlevo district and a hundred families will be transferred to the Lipetsk region, at the invitation of the local governor.

Ukraine, Russian attack on Kiev: three dead and at least 16 wounded

Russian partisans of Russia’s Freedom Legion posted a photograph of their tank in a rural area of ​​Russia’s Belgorod region on Telegram. “Our tank with the flag of Freedom of Russia in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, near Shebekino. Good morning from our homeland! Let’s fight on! ‘L’ For Russia! For freedom!” the message read. Moscow had announced yesterday that it had rejected an attempted Ukrainian “invasion” of its territory with tanks and soldiers. Novaya Tavolzhanka is located east of Belgorod on the border with Ukraine, about 60 km from Kharkiv.

Moscow said it rejected an attempt by Ukrainian troops to invade its southwestern Belgorod region last night. “Overall, the attack involved up to 70 militiamen, five tanks, four armored vehicles, seven pickup trucks and a Kamaz truck,” the Russian Defense Ministry said last night, reporting at least three crossing attempts. Moscow says it used aviation and artillery to repel attacks, killing more than 50 Ukrainian fighters.

Explosions occurred in Kiev last night, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram. Klitschko added that the air defense systems of the Ukrainian capital went into action due to the drone attacks”. Explosions were also heard in the area of ​​the city of Cherkassy and the air raid warning was issued for the whole territory of Ukraine , according to local media.

Four people were arrested as part of the investigation into the air-raid shelter in Kiev during the Russian missile attack on the night between Wednesday and Thursday which killed three people including a nine-year-old girl: Ukrainska Pravda reports it. We are talking about the first deputy head of the Desnyan district state administration, the director of the nearby hospital and his deputy, as well as a hospital security guard. The four are suspected of negligence, while the investigation continues to ascertain the responsibilities of each. As reported yesterday, the three victims were near the shelter in question when they were hit by fragments of a Russian missile shot down by the Ukrainian air defense. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, also intervened on the incident last night, stating that local Ukrainian authorities must ensure that bomb shelters remain open and accessible 24 hours a day. In a video message, Zelensky said that in the night between Wednesday and on Thursday, as the capital suffered yet another Russian attack, some shelters were locked up.

DIPLOMACY

China is willing to consider sending another delegation to Europe for talks on resolving the Ukraine crisis. The special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, reported – regarding his recent mission between Kiev, Warsaw, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Moscow – that he “felt that there is a big gap between the positions of both the parties”, between Russia and Ukraine. However, Li added that his trip to Europe “has achieved the intended purpose of exchanging views with the various parties”, adding that neither Ukraine nor Russia have “firmly” closed the door to the talks.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has voiced his support for a ceasefire and the initiation of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia ahead of the expected Kiev counter-offensive. This was reported by the Hungarian media Telex. “Launching a large-scale military offensive in a country where the population is a fraction of that of the opposing side means causing a bloodbath – Orban said -. We must do everything possible, even before the counter-offensive, to convince the parts of the need for a ceasefire and peace talks”. Orban also said that as long as he is in power, Hungary will not go to war with Russia.

Mattarella: ‘A just peace should be sought for Ukraine’

THE NATO QUESTION

The new statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the need for Ukraine to join NATO demonstrate “Kiev’s unpreparedness, unwillingness and inability to solve the existing problems at the negotiating table”. This was said today by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after yesterday, at the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau, Zelensky stated that at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July “a clear invitation to Ukraine is needed to join the Alliance”. “Russia – added Peskov, quoted by the Tass agency – will continue to pursue its national interests and maintain its security. This means preventing the expansion of NATO and its evident advance towards our borders, and the eventual accession to the Alliance of Ukraine”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he understands that Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO while it is still at war. Cnn reports it. “We understand that we will not become a member of NATO while the war is going on. Not because we don’t want to, but because it’s impossible,” she said at a press conference in Kiev. The alliance treaty includes Article 5, a collective defense provision that commits members to come to the aid of any state that is under attack, CNN recalls. “Give me an example of a NATO country that is in a state of war with Russia right now; or which NATO country has Russian troops on its territory,” Zelensky added.

