Ukraine, the direct – Chief of intelligence of Kiev: “The Russians have undermined the Zaporizhzhia plant”. Biden: “Putin’s nuclear threat is real”

20 Jun 2023 21:52

Zelensky: “Our soldiers are destroying the enemy”

“Our soldiers in the South and East are destroying the enemy, physically liberating Ukraine. They will continue to do so. There is no place here for assassins and terrorists and there never will be. Every Russian attack, every Russian terrorist attack explains the fact that the occupiers have no chance to stay on our territory, ”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes on Telegram in his evening message to the country. In his post, Zelensky recalled that “today in Kherson, rescuers were injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers. They were dealing with the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station and were shelled by Russian artillery. Eight State Emergency Services employees were injured and one was killed… My condolences to their families and friends. Ukrainian soldiers will definitely respond to all this meanness.” “Thanks to everyone who trains our soldiers and helps us with weapons. Ukraine uses every weapon and every grenade as efficiently as possible, and always to protect human lives,” he wrote. “I thank everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine. I thank all of our soldiers who are now in combat, in combat posts and missions. In Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, you are great.”

20 Jun 2023 20:50

Kiev: “The Russians are digging trenches in the inhabited centers of Zaporizhzhia”

“In the south of Ukraine, the offensive continues in several areas, there is some progress in all areas where our military is moving. But the enemy does not want to give up the positions it occupies, fierce fighting and powerful battles continue”, writes Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malya on Telegram in the evening update, explaining that “the Russian army is digging in the fields, and there is also information that in Zaporizhzhia Oblast the enemy is digging trenches even in settlements where people live, without warning them beforehand”. “In the south, there are battles in areas where Ukrainian soldiers are advancing and the enemy is on the defensive. At the same time, there are areas where, on the contrary, the enemy is advancing and we are on the defensive,” Malyar said.

20 Jun 2023 17:13

Bombs on rescuers in Kherson: 1 dead and 7 injured

“The Russian army fired on Kherson rescuers who were clearing silt. The shelling killed one rescue worker and injured seven others. Six are in serious condition,” wrote the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andry Yermak on Telegram

20 Jun 2023 17:12

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence Budanov reappears on video: “Zaporizhzhia power plant undermined”

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov reappeared on TV, denying the reports in the Russian media that for days have been giving him for dead or in a coma after the Russian attack on Kiev on May 29. “The Zaporizhzhia power plant has been further undermined. And the worst thing is that the cooler was undermined. If they disable it, then there is a high probability that there will be significant problems,” he said in a TV broadcast whose video can be seen on RBC-Ukraine.

20 Jun 2023 15:25

Destroyed Leopard, soldier receives 10 thousand euros

Received one reward of one million rubles (about 10,800 euros) a Russian soldier which destroyed a tank Leopard German-made in battle in Ukraine. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry which released a video showing the soldier, Andrei Kravtsovsitting on a hospital bed while receiving the reward from Alexander Karelinthree-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling and a member of the ‘Care of Siberia’ foundation of entrepreneurs who established the award.

The Russian ministry did not specify when and where Kravtsov destroyed the tank or why is he in the hospital. The same dicastery last week he announced that he had paid bonus to more than 10 thousand Russian servicemen from the beginning of the war on Ukraine – That Mosca defines “special military operation” – for destroying or capturing equipment military Ukrainians or supplied by the West. The established ‘tariff’ foresees 100,000 rubles for a tank and 300,000 rubles for an aircraft.

20 Jun 2023 15:23

Lavrov: “If NATO wants to fight we are ready”

“I know the Natoby the secretary Stoltenbergdeclares once again that she is against the freezing of the conflict in Ukraine that means they want fight. We are ready for this.” This was stated by the Minister of Russian Foreign, Sergei Lavrov. The Head of Diplomacy of Mosca he reiterated that “as regards the prospects for the special military operation, the objectives that have been set will be achieved”.

20 Jun 2023 14:55

South African foreign minister: “Frank talks with Putin and Zelensky”

The talks held in recent days between the delegation of African leaders and the presidents of Russia e Ukraine, Vladimir Putin e Volodymyr Zelensky. The South African foreign minister said: Naledi Pandormeeting the press. “We had very open discussions, very intense at times, and it was good. Both leaders were frank with our own delegation. But we, through our presidents, have been equally open and frank,” he said Pandorawhose country was among those making up the delegation. Pandora he noted that there will be no talk of success of African leaders’ mission until Mosca e Kiev they will not start peace talks. At the same time he added that the intention to Russia e Ukraine to continue the interaction with the African mission is a positive aspect.

20 Jun 2023 13:43

EU revises the budget for Kiev: “50 billion for Kiev, 15 for migrants”

“We are in a completely different context compared to 2020 and these crises have had repercussions on our budget, we have exhausted its flexibility. We had to re-prioritize our funds”: Ukraine, migration, competitiveness. The president of the said EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen announcing the proposal for a multi-year budget review. “on theUkraine we propose support of “50 billion” from the common budget, on migration “we have proposed an increase in the budget of 15 billion”.

20 Jun 2023 12:35

Kiev: “Europe plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers”

As part of the mission ofEuropean Union for military assistance in Ukrainethis year the training of 30 thousand military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defence on Telegram, second Ukrinform. “In 2023, as part of the mission of EU military assistance for Ukraineit is planned to train 30 thousand military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including i soldiers of the transatlantic force”, reads the note. As reported, the participants in the meeting of Ramstein 13 they discussed the plans of the European command of the United States, as well as individuals European countriesto train i soldiers Ukrainians on planes, tanks and others platformsas well as to ensure the effectiveness of the transferred weapons.

20 Jun 2023 12:24

Lula will meet the Pope in Italy: “He wants to end the war”

“I called him, I took the initiativeI called the Papa and I told him I wanted to visit him. He is very interested in ending the war in Ukraine e RussiaI also want to talk to him about this topic of pace“. That’s what he said Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just before boarding the plane for Roma where today begins a two-day visit. The president Brazilian tomorrow you will see the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellawill be received in audience by Pope Francis and will see the mayor of the capital Robert Gualtieri. Today he has a meeting with the sociologist scheduled Dominic De Masi. Speaking from the Alvorada Palace, Brazilian media reported, Lula he explained with Francesco he also intends to talk about inequality. “I want to take advantage of my mandate to try to create awareness in the world that it is inexplicable not to be indignant against hunger on a planet that produces more food than we consume”, said the president and reiterated his intention to invite the Pope to the Nazare’s Cirioone of the largest Catholic celebrations in Brazil which takes place annually in Belém and thanked the pontiff for his “solidarity” during the Lava Jato processes.

