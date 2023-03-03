A year ago today, Russia invaded Ukraine for the second time after violating Ukraine’s borders, which it itself guaranteed in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, and annexing Crimea in 2014. Brutal power politics, nonetheless accepted almost with a shrug of the shoulders.

This time, however, the West got really scared. The new war has shattered the West’s illusion that it’s not so bad when Putin slaughters people, that he can still be a “flawless democrat” and above all a reliable business partner. As long as the mountains of corpses lay far away in Grozny or in Syria, Putin’s contempt for human beings could easily be repressed.

Now, with the war on our own doorstep and the uneasy feeling that if Putin is not stopped, he might soon also target Poland or the Baltic States and then the confrontation with NATO will take on completely different dimensions, now we are repressing it instead that many murderous conflicts are going on around the globe. Yemen, South Sudan, Tigray, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Mali. All of that has moved very far away again due to the Ukraine war.

In the public debate, the roles of bad guy and good guy are currently clearly divided: Putin is the villain, no question, he really is one, the West stands for liberal values, for democracy, the rule of law and human rights. Clear fronts? In the Global South you see things differently, you haven’t always had the best experiences with the West, but the South is also far away. Don’t the natives live there, who live in mud huts, grow cocoa and are cared for by our aid organizations? Well, recently they’ve also been digging for rare earths. What do they know about politics? The fact that some regions in the poor countries actually correspond to these ideas does not necessarily make things any better. The politicians there may see China more as a development model for the way out of poverty than moneyed Germany.

In addition, in the eyes of many Europeans and Americans, Western values ​​have become rotten. What are these values ​​that make living in the cities unaffordable, that allow profits to be made with slave-like working conditions, or exclude elderly people from society and push them into unaffordable nursing homes? All of this coupled with neo-imperial arrogance, with disregard for the “periphery”, with overlooking warning signals that even after the alleged “end of history” the whole world is not striving for these Western values ​​that are no longer so bright. The failure of attempts to export liberal social models to Iraq or Afghanistan, the turning away from “Western values” in Turkey, in Southeast Asia, even within the EU, in Poland or Hungary: It didn’t encourage thinking about one’s own development, it always was only the others the problem cases.

Perhaps this loss of “soft power” is also part of the explanation for the fact that Putin’s propaganda in Russia, but also elsewhere, including here, falls on thoroughly fertile ground, including his old-fashioned “anti-woken” Cyrillic ideals of masculinity and hardness. Maybe “the West” needs to upgrade its much-cited values, not just the tanks. It would be in the interest of our own citizens anyway. But this challenge has not yet arrived in people’s minds, there is still no “boom” in housing construction or in care in Germany. Not to mention climate change.

Of course, none of this changes the fact that Putin must be stopped. At the moment only weapons help. But the Ukraine war should also stimulate reflection on what makes a good life, what is desirable for everyone and offers everyone a future, which is all the more worth defending against the Putins and Xis of this world.

