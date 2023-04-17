Home » Ukraine, too many injured: Russians transform gymnasium into hospital
Health

Ukraine, too many injured: Russians transform gymnasium into hospital

by admin

The war in Ukraine day 418 arrives. In the region of Zaporizhzhia the Russian armed forces, due to too many wounded, have transformed a school gymnasium into a military hospital. In the same area a missile destroyed the 1906 St. Michael’s church. More bloody fighting, described as “unprecedented” by the Kiev army, a Bakhmut. Meanwhile, in one exchange of prisoners with Russia, 130 Ukrainian soldiers returned to their country. Putin met with Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu. Stop the import of wheat from Ukraine, EU to Poland-Hungary: “Unilateral actions unacceptable.

