Viktor Orbán and his government are not new to “heavy” distinctions with respect to the European approach to the war in Ukraine. Solidarity with Kiev yes, but with caution. Condemnation of Russia, perhaps, but with a thousand extenuating circumstances. The strategy of “differentiation”, primarily used by internal public opinion, has focused for the past year above all on the response within the EU – on the successive packages of sanctions against Moscow as well as on the shipments of arms to Kiev. However, Hungary had rarely gone so far as to point the finger directly at neighboring Ukraine as it did today. Object of contention: the possible presence of Kiev’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, at the meeting with his counterparts from the member countries of the Atlantic Alliance. An invitation addressed to Kuleba, announced the head of Budapest diplomacy Péter Szijjártó, to be considered as a “violation of NATO unity”. Hungary, as the minister recalled, sees the integration of Ukraine into NATO as smokescreen due to the conflict over the rights of Hungarian citizens living in the Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia. “We will support Kiev’s integration efforts into NATO only if it restores their rights,” Szijjártó said. Meanwhile, the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission was held today in Brussels, which had not met since 2017 due to Hungary’s own opposition.

