The risk of an escalation of the war in Ukraine is increasingly real, especially after the latest incident between the Russians and the Americans. In fact, two Moscow jets forced a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone, which departed from the American air base of Sigonella, into a forced landing. According to US military sources, the incident occurred over the international waters of the Black Sea, involving two Moscow SU-27 fighter jets. One of the jets dumped fuel in front of the drone, while the other damaged its propeller, which is mounted on the rear of the aircraft, forcing the operators to lower the drone into the water. Washington has summoned the Russian ambassador, but Moscow replies: “The drone crashed following abrupt maneuvers causing it to fly uncontrollably” and there was “no contact” with the Russian jets.

The USA: “Dangerous act” The drone, explained US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Force Europe and Africa, “was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, causing an accident and complete loss of equipment”. The general also spoke of a “dangerous and unprofessional act on the part of the Russians” which almost caused “the crash of both aircraft”.

Risk of escalation The White House then made it known that lately “there have been other similar interceptions, but this one is noteworthy because it was dangerous and unprofessional” and caused the downing of a US aircraft, “so it is unique in this regard”. And according to the US Air Force, Russian actions can lead to “unintended escalation”.

“We will continue to fly over the Black Sea” Precisely to avoid an escalation, the US State Department “intends to contact Russian officials and communicate our concerns directly to them”. But if “the message the Russians want to send is to dissuade us from flying and operating in international airspace over the Black Sea, then that message will fail, because it won’t happen,” a spokesman clarified. “The Black Sea belongs to no nation and we will continue to do what is necessary to ensure our national security in this part of the world.”

The Russian version: “He flew to our border” According to the Russians, however, the American drone crashed after performing abrupt maneuvers that led it into “uncontrolled flight”. “This morning, over the Black Sea in the region of the Crimean peninsula – reports a note from the Moscow Defense Ministry – the control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of an American unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-9 in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation”.

Moscow: “No collision between Russian jets and US drone” Moreover, according to the Russians, the drone “flew with its transponders turned off in violation of the borders of the temporary regime for the use of the airspace, established for the purpose of carrying out a special military operation”. After the detection of the drone, “air defense forces fighters on duty were lifted into the air”, but there was “no contact” with the drone. “The MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle went into uncontrolled flight with loss of altitude and collided with the water surface. The Russian fighters did not use any airborne weapons, did not make contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle and returned safely to base,” Tass said in a statement.

Russian ambassador: “Drone flight is a provocation” The aircraft’s reconnaissance mission was a provocation. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov at the end of the meeting with the assistant secretary of state for European affairs Karem Donfried.

“We don’t want confrontation with the US” Russia does not want confrontation with the United States,” Antonov assured. The diplomat however noted that “as we see it, American planes should not be near the Russian border.” “Can you imagine if a drone suddenly appeared near New York or San Francisco?” he asked even though the crash occurred in international airspace.

