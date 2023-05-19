Home » Ukraine, USA: “New sanctions from G7 to isolate the Russian economy”
Health

Ukraine, USA: “New sanctions from G7 to isolate the Russian economy”

by admin

Britain has announced new sanctions against Russia’s mining sector, targeting imports of aluminium, diamonds, copper and nickel in a bid to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine. “As the sanctions announced today show, the G7 remains united in the face of the threat from Russia and firm in its support” in Kiev, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on the sidelines of the summit that opens in the next few hours in the Japanese city of Hiroshima .

