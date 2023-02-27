Home Health Ukraine War Russia, Kiev: ‘Massive Russian attack with Shahed drones in the west’. LIVE
Health

Ukraine War Russia, Kiev: ‘Massive Russian attack with Shahed drones in the west’. LIVE

by admin
Ukraine War Russia, Kiev: ‘Massive Russian attack with Shahed drones in the west’. LIVE

CIA director: “Convinced China consider supplying weapons to Russia”

The United States is “convinced” that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine even though Beijing has not yet made any decision. This was stated by the head of the CIA, William Burns, in an interview with CBS. “We are convinced that the Chinese leadership is considering supplying lethal material” to Russia, Burns said. According to the US intelligence chief, however, “we have not seen that a final decision has been made” and “we have not seen evidence that (the Chinese, ed) have delivered” weapons to Russia.

See also  The CCP has so far not evacuated Ukrainian Chinese students and waited all night for the notice | Russia |

You may also like

Notice of integration of the working table “Promotion...

4 regions return to high risk and 10...

Marta’s obsession with hand hygiene

Maurizio Costanzo, the touching phrase he said on...

Massacre in the sea of ​​Crotone, 59 dead...

Do you have one pupil smaller than the...

Camila Giorgi triumphs in Mexico! The blue beats...

Kiev, massive Russian attack with Shahed drones in...

Ukraine, Zelensky dismisses joint forces commander Moskalyov

Modern cars, the hoax of the Americans: it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy