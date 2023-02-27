CIA director: “Convinced China consider supplying weapons to Russia”

The United States is “convinced” that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine even though Beijing has not yet made any decision. This was stated by the head of the CIA, William Burns, in an interview with CBS. “We are convinced that the Chinese leadership is considering supplying lethal material” to Russia, Burns said. According to the US intelligence chief, however, “we have not seen that a final decision has been made” and “we have not seen evidence that (the Chinese, ed) have delivered” weapons to Russia.